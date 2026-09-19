I've been hands on with all the new Warhammer 40K Space Marine models, these are the ones you should buy

As the poster children for Warhammer 40K, Space Marines usually get the best toys. I mean that both literally and metaphorically; besides having some of the coolest-looking models, they've got an extensive army list with tremendous variety. That army list just got a facelift for the game's 11th edition, and I've been hands-on with every new model in the range.
So, how do they hold up? After the faction was overshadowed in the Armageddon box set by those gorgeous Ork models, 11th-ed Space Marines have a two-pronged attack strategy: nostalgia and versatility. Sure, they aren't as wild as the new Warhammer 40K Orks. But they do pull on the heartstrings with retro throwbacks that will make old-timers like me declare "you son of a bitch, I'm in." They also feel more flexible than ever, making this an incredibly accessible yet nuanced Warhammer 40K army.
To get you up to speed on all-things new for the Space Marines, I've broken down each addition and analyzed what they're like to play as well as build. That way, you should be able to prioritize the right unit for you.
Note: While these models are available to pre-order now from the Warhammer store, it's worth checking on indie retailers like Miniature Market in the US and Wayland Games or Magic Madhouse in the UK. These typically offer 10-20% reductions on new models, so they're worth dropping in on.
New Space Marines: Kaius Konorious
Space Marines have no shortage of heroes, so this poor guy - cool though he may look - is paddling upstream to gain attention. That's a shame, because he's actually got a lot to give in terms of gameplay (and sheer aura, c'mon). As champion to the Ultramarines Chapter Master Marneus Calgar, Konorious is a bone fide ass-kicker within the lore. That translates to gameplay, because he's who's tailor-made to mess up enemy units or leaders up close. Last but not least, he's also a great choice for new players because of how easy he is to construct.
Gameplay
Buy if: You want a hero-killing melee character
As you'd expect for a close-combat specialist, Kaius is a monster in melee. His weapons (Severance and Rebuke) are used in a single strike and deal five or six attacks at once depending on which type you choose – Strike [Precision] or Sweep [Cleave 2]. With a weapon skill of 2+ and an armor piercing value of -3 to go with the 2 or 3 damage each hit inflicts, he can make a mess of foes in short order.
He also helps spur on his friends in a big way. When attached to a unit, he provides them with Feel No Pain +4 (already a very good buff). And when he's attacking a character unit, he's allowed to re-roll hit/wound rolls of 1.
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All this makes clear what his battlefield role is; charge forward, get in close, and decapitate the head of the army by tackling enemy heroes.
Build
Complexity: Low
Build time: 5-10 mins
Customization: Alt head
I know he looks as welcoming as a two-by-four to the face, but Kaius is a genuinely nice model to build – he'd be great as a beginner's first hero after they've tackled the starter sets or Armageddon. While it's a step beyond push fit, it's not complicated in the slightest.
Just watch for those blocks on the feet; because of how they're attached to the sprue, it's easy to assume they're connections and trim them off. Yes, I did this. No, I'm not proud about it.
New Space Marines: Captain on Bike
Is a motorbike the most practical frontline vehicle? I'm not sure, even if it's got guns strapped to it. However, I do know it's damn cool – and the Captain on Bike ups that cool factor several times.
If you're hoping to run a vehicle-heavy force or you want someone to lead your high-speed wing, this is your guy.
Gameplay
Buy it if: You want a fast-moving leader for your high-speed army
Naturally, the usefulness of a Captain on Bike will vary depending on the style of army you hope to run. If you want a fast-moving force dominated by Outriders, tanks, Landspeeders, and other vehicles, it makes total sense to field this guy.
You certainly won't regret doing so. As with all Captains, this one is a solid all-rounder who can lead your force efficiently. No matter whether he's firing on foes with the usual sidearms or crushing skulls with a Thunder Hammer/Master-Crafted Power Weapon, he can more than hold his own. However, this option adds the bike's twin bolter rifles for that extra bit of range. The usual "Strategic Acumen" ability (which lets you activate one combat doctrine for the unit until your next Command phase) is also bolstered by "Into the Fray." This provides you with Cleave 1 if you charged this turn.
In other words, this hero epitomizes 'lead from the front.' Charge him headlong into the foe before they know what's hit them.
Build
Complexity: Moderate
Build time: 25 mins
Customization: Alt heads, weapons, poses
I always approach bikes with some wariness, because they often end up being quite complicated – but not here. This is mostly straightforward to construct, even if some bits are tricky. The arm with the cape is a piglet to assemble because it's not clear where it goes, for instance, and it can nudge other bits out of line if you're not careful.
Still, there's plenty of customization to make up for any awkwardness. You can have the bike tilting certain ways, sure, but the real joy is using a multitude of different heads or weapons to personalize this character. I used some separate Dark Angels pieces I had to differentiate my Captain on Bike even more, and it seems easy to add chapter-specific pieces if you have them.
New Space Marines: Intercessor Squad
There's a lot riding on the Space Marine Intercessors. It may seem like a simple box of rank-and-file troops, but this will probably end up becoming one of Warhammer's most popular kits. If you didn't already know, the standard Space Marine unit sells far better than almost everything else the company makes, and this is replacing it. That means the pressure's on not to disappoint.
After some time putting these guys together, I think the team's nailed it. This is a deceptively ambitious and comprehensive set, allowing you to make whatever you can imagine.
Gameplay
Buy it if: You need flexible, reliable troops that can adapt to any situation
You wouldn't think that these warriors have changed all that much since the Armageddon box set, but that's not the case. It's true that they're still incredibly versatile in terms of weaponry choices, but their Toughness has actually increased from 4 to 5. Their abilities are new too.
First up is "Bolter Discipline." Rather than the Armageddon equivalent's "Hail of Bolts" that added +2 Attacks when firing at a specific target, they get a +1 to hit rolls when in range of an objective or if their target is close to one. On top of this, Intercessors have "Tactical Mainstay" that basically means they're still eligible to start an action when engaged/battle-shocked, and an action doesn't prevent them from being eligible to shoot. In short, these guys are your reliable ride-or-dies.
Build
Complexity: Moderate
Build time: 1 hour+
Customization: Alt heads, weapons, accessories, poses
This is the kind of project that's deceptively complex. You might assume it'd be simple, but you'd be wrong. There's a staggering amount of customization available here with countless pieces you simply won't use, so it's easy to personalize each squad.
I'm not just talking poses or weapon designs. There's an impressive variety of armor pieces drawn from Warhammer history along with numerous heads, so you can really lean in to specific elements should you so choose. Want a squad using lots of old-school helmets, from the classic grimace to that beaked version? Go for it. Looking for a cobbled-together, battleworn aesthetic where your Marines have clearly scavenged old armor from the battlefield? For sure. Want a pristine squad of off-the-shelf warriors? You bet. It feels like the most comprehensive take on this mega-popular box set yet, with plenty of bones thrown to old-timers like me. A leader with a back banner? Be still, my beating heart.
New Space Marines: Outriders
Behold, one of the most rad-looking squads in Warhammer 40K. Outriders operate on rule of cool rather than common sense; yes, you'd be horrendously exposed charging into battle on a motorbike like this, and the sheer size of it means riders should be far from nimble. But hey – it looks awesome, so gets a pass.
While modern Outrider kits already exist, those models were push-fit. By contrast, these are multi-part plastic. That means they're incredibly customizable, allowing you to pose and equip them however you want.
Gameplay
Buy it if: You want a cheap but hard-hitting fast assault unit
Want a fast-moving army that hits hard in combat? Deploy a squad or two of these bike riders. Although Vanguard Veterans with Jump Packs can move just as quickly (which feels odd, to be honest), Outriders tend to be cheaper in terms of points cost. Besides a decent range of 24in on their vehicle's Twin Bolt Rifle array, they also hit hard in close combat. If a unit charges that turn, those with a Thunder Hammer get a +1 to hit rolls, while other melee weapons have +1 damage and Sustained Hits 1. Nasty.
Build
Complexity: Moderate-High
Build time: 45-50mins
Customization: Alt heads, weapons, poses
I always find bike-riders particularly tricky to make; ensuring the character sits properly on the seat with their legs in the right place and their hand/s on the handlebar can be a nuisance. The same is true here, and I ended up having to redo a few just to make sure their feet weren't hovering over the pedals.
Make sure you bring along some tweezers or add those extra grenades/pouches/accessories before you place your Marine onto the bike, too. I found it too tight a squeeze to fit them by hand after the model was in place, so consider that a PSA.
Still, I will say that they're much more satisfying than the push-fit equivalent. These provide far more room for personalization, and that'll help avoid the same handful of poses if you field a lot of Outriders.
New Space Marines: Vanguard Veterans with Jump Packs
If you live to become a Space Marine veteran (festooned with honors and combat awards), it means you're a certified badass. All Astartes warriors are deadly masters of warfare, so being a step above that speaks volumes.
What would make these fighters even more dangerous? Slapping a jump pack on them, of course. We already got a new version of the Vanguard Veterans in Armageddon, but these new ones aren't push-fit – they're multi-part plastic. They also come with more equipment options, including shields, so they're ripe for customization.
Gameplay
Buy it if: You want a deadly assault unit to make a mess behind enemy lines
If you really wanna make sure something dies, you break out some Vanguard Veterans with Jump Packs. Besides having Deep Strike and a slew of very nasty close-combat weaponry (both sidearms and power swords/axes/hammers), their "Vanguard Assault" ability ensures that you make your mark. If your unit charges this turn, all its melee strikes have +1 attacks. When combined with Master-crafted Power Weapons at a bare minimum, you should be able to reduce foes to a fine paste.
I'd recommend taking a squad of these horrors if you want to secure far-off objectives fast, or enjoy being able to outflank your foe and cause havoc behind enemy lines… potentially allowing the rest of your army to clean up elsewhere while your foe is distracted.
Build
Complexity: Moderate
Build time: 40mins
Customization: Alt heads, weapons, poses
After struggling a little with the Outriders, I was very pleased to tackle these models. Despite looking complex, they aren't a struggle to make and are far more sturdy than they seem. It's easy to make them look very dynamic too, so they'll probably end up as a centerpiece of your force – not least because they'll tower over normal Space Marines, looking dope as hell in the process.
I've been writing about games in one form or another since 2012, but these days you'll find me managing GamesRadar+'s tabletop gaming and toy coverage (I spend my time here handling everything from board game reviews to the latest Lego news). I've also been obsessed with Warhammer since the 1990s, and love nothing more than running tabletop RPGs like D&D as a Dungeon Master.
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