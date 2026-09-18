As Final Fantasy Resonance drops its gacha baggage, another JRPG dev doing the same thinks it's "wonderful" these live-service games will be preserved

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Another Eden Begins improves much of the original game and is built to last

Another Eden Begins male protagonist in yellow jacket
(Image credit: Wright Flyer Studios)

Another Eden Begins follows Final Fantasy Resonance and Octopath Traveler 0 in a line of JRPGs based on online mobile games that have been forever preserved through premium-release adaptations, and producer Shinnosuke Hirasawa says it's "wonderful" to see them escape the live-service reaper.

Speaking with Automaton, Hirasawa, who oversaw the overhaul of Another Eden: The Cat Beyond Time and Space, says it was no surprise to see other developers arrive at the same plan.

"Live-service games have the inherent issue that once services are terminated, they become unplayable," Hirasawa reasons. "Also, when a game continues for a long time, it’s common for the scale of development to start shrinking over time."

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Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent and Final Fantasy Brave Exvius got almost the exact same treatment: strip out the live service mechanics, fill the gaps with more story content, and sell a full-price game that non-mobile gamers might actually like.

Asked how he feels about the likes of Octopath Traveler 0 and Final Fantasy Resonance, Hirasawa says, "Keep it coming!"

“I believe creators take pride in the work they’ve created, and I think it’s wonderful when live-service works are released in a form that allows them to remain in the world and keep receiving recognition," he adds. "It’s good for games as a medium, too, so I’d like to see more and more releases like that.”

The inevitability of end of service looms over even the best mobile, gacha, and online games. Even giants like Genshin Impact face the question of what happens when, years or – if developer Hoyoverse has its way – decades down the line, development dries up? Is there hope for an official offline version?

Another Eden Begins is now on Steam and Nintendo Switch (and Switch 2) for $40, and it's launched to mostly positive Steam reviews.

This pocket of preserved games arrives as digital rights and preservation become hotter topics amidst PlayStation's plan to end physical games and Stop Killing Games, rooted in the death of multiplayer games, taking its fight to court.

"Too good to become unplayable": Final Fantasy Resonance exists because a JRPG veteran was "frustrated" players ignored their game the first time.

Austin Wood
Austin Wood
Senior writer

Austin has been a game journalist for 12 years, having freelanced for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, IGN, Sports Illustrated, and more while finishing his journalism degree. He's been with GamesRadar+ since 2019. They've yet to realize his position is a cover for his career-spanning Destiny column, and he's kept the ruse going with a lot of news and the occasional feature, all while playing as many roguelikes as possible.

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