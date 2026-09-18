As Sony kills physical games, former PlayStation execs recreate now-infamous PS4 game-sharing tutorial, but whoops, there's no disc now

News
By
Published

Now-infamous "PlayStation Used Game Instructional Video" hits different today

Shuhei Yoshida and Adam Boyes share a game in Sony instructional video
(Image credit: PlayStation)

In June 2013, PlayStation was untouchable, standing on the battered body of Xbox after a breezy round three in the ring. The "Official PlayStation Used Game Instructional Video" twisted the knife during the PS4 generation, with now-former Sony executives Shuhei Yoshida and Adam Boyes spending 21 seconds showing just how easily users could lend game discs to each other. In 2026, Yoshida and Boyes have recreated the now-infamous passing of the disc as Sony moves to end support for physical games in January 2028, and the conversation is very different.

In a September 18 Twitter post, Yoshida shares two photos from the floor of PlayStation's Tokyo Game Show setup. Both see him catching up with "best friend" Boyes, but one has sparked far more conversation online.

With shocked expressions, Yoshida and Boyes look to the camera and hold an imaginary game box – a near-perfect recreation of their part in that PS4 instructional video, but with one important piece missing. Soon, there won't be any PlayStation discs to share at all.

Latest Videos FromGamesRadar+

This doesn't read like Yoshida or Boyes intentionally taking a serious shot at PlayStation, but many people online have pounced on the post as a measure of how Sony has changed in the past 13 years.

"Damn, there isn't anything being shared," reads one reply to Yoshida's post.

"It's been all downhill since you have been gone," says another. Yoshida left PlayStation in January 2025 after 31 years at Sony.

"This is how you share games with your friends in 2028," writes a user sharing the post.

The comments on that original 2013 video, many of them posted around two months ago after Sony's disc announcement, tell a similar story. "You've become the villain you mocked," argues the current top YouTube comment. "This is how you own yourself 13 years later," says another top-voted reply.

After the news broke that Sony is moving away from discs, Yoshida speculated that the end of physical games might not be "such a big issue" given how many on-disc games are still dependent on downloads, not to mention the overwhelming volume of digital sales compared to physical.

Preservation group DoesItPlay found that 34% of PS5 games and 50% of Xbox Series X games require a download to fully function.

"Personally, I'm a totally digital consumer," Yoshida said at the time. "I don't want to manage discs or swap discs. I want all my games on my dashboard, and I just select a game and play it. So, I'm completely digital."

Former PlayStation boss sounds just as surprised as everyone else that Sony let Hideo Kojima's Metal Gear successor go to Xbox.

Austin Wood
Austin Wood
Senior writer

Austin has been a game journalist for 12 years, having freelanced for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, IGN, Sports Illustrated, and more while finishing his journalism degree. He's been with GamesRadar+ since 2019. They've yet to realize his position is a cover for his career-spanning Destiny column, and he's kept the ruse going with a lot of news and the occasional feature, all while playing as many roguelikes as possible.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

LATEST ARTICLES
  1. Wardogs solider sitting with hands clasped around rifle
    1
    Wardogs boss admits "we definitely have a balancing issue" as blue team continually gets destroyed
  2. 2
    "The hit rates seem absurd": Pokemon TCG 30th Celebration looks surprisingly generous, which is great for fans in more ways than one
  3. 3
    FC Mobile codes (September 2026) and how to redeem them for Player Cards, Draft Vouchers, and more
  4. 4
    Control Resonant Metacritic score is better than its predecessor, but it can't touch 2026's top 20
  5. 5
    Metal Gear Solid 2 now has the perfect mod, letting us experience the opening in lore-accurate VR