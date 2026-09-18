Wardogs boss admits "we definitely have a balancing issue" as blue team gets destroyed for "mixed reasons"

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Expect some balancing in the coming days

Wardogs solider sitting with hands clasped around rifle
(Image credit: Team17)

New tactical FPS Wardogs has been out in early access for just over a week, and players the world over have been putting it through its paces. The uber-popular game has garnered a community that's already several hundred thousand strong, and they're finding the weak points, like a balancing problem where if you're on a certain side, you're practically destined to fail.

For context, the standard Wardogs format involves three teams of 33 players vying for control over a patch of land. It's a mix of battle royale and king of the hill, with each team assigned a color: red, green, or blue.

Anecdotal evidence points to losing streaks for all of them, leading to the boss of developer Bulkhead to point out who's the ultimate loser and acknowledge this is a problem being looked at. "We definitely have a balancing issue," John Brammer, Bulkhead's CEO, says on Twitter in response to a claim that red wins disproportionately.

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"But it's green team who win most of the time," he adds. "Green and red are fairly even. and that's been the same way since pre-alpha. But blue getting destroyed is definitely a problem with mixed reasons."

The streamer Wynn Gaming found that, during an eight-hour stretch on stream, red was consistently the victorious side. They fielded a couple of theories on how the shooter favors this team, but it seems their experience is counter to what Bulkhead's found.

In reality, nobody should be losing or winning on a predictable basis. These are the kinds of bugbears releases like Wardogs have to gradually confront, and I've little doubt this'll be a recurring problem in the months ahead. Just maybe avoid blue if you can manage it for the time being.

As Wardogs hits a "perfectly acceptable decline," studio boss asks players what they want to change: "Remember, we're in charge here, we're the ones with the vision"

Anthony McGlynn
Anthony McGlynn
Contributing Writer

Anthony is an Irish entertainment and games journalist, now based in Glasgow. He previously served as Senior Anime Writer at Dexerto and News Editor at The Digital Fix, on top of providing work for Variety, IGN, Den of Geek, PC Gamer, and many more. Besides Studio Ghibli, horror movies, and The Muppets, he enjoys action-RPGs, heavy metal, and pro-wrestling. He interviewed Animal once, not that he won’t stop going on about it or anything.

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