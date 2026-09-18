Wardogs boss admits "we definitely have a balancing issue" as blue team gets destroyed for "mixed reasons"

New tactical FPS Wardogs has been out in early access for just over a week, and players the world over have been putting it through its paces. The uber-popular game has garnered a community that's already several hundred thousand strong, and they're finding the weak points, like a balancing problem where if you're on a certain side, you're practically destined to fail.
For context, the standard Wardogs format involves three teams of 33 players vying for control over a patch of land. It's a mix of battle royale and king of the hill, with each team assigned a color: red, green, or blue.
Anecdotal evidence points to losing streaks for all of them, leading to the boss of developer Bulkhead to point out who's the ultimate loser and acknowledge this is a problem being looked at. "We definitely have a balancing issue," John Brammer, Bulkhead's CEO, says on Twitter in response to a claim that red wins disproportionately.
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"But it's green team who win most of the time," he adds. "Green and red are fairly even. and that's been the same way since pre-alpha. But blue getting destroyed is definitely a problem with mixed reasons."
The streamer Wynn Gaming found that, during an eight-hour stretch on stream, red was consistently the victorious side. They fielded a couple of theories on how the shooter favors this team, but it seems their experience is counter to what Bulkhead's found.
In reality, nobody should be losing or winning on a predictable basis. These are the kinds of bugbears releases like Wardogs have to gradually confront, and I've little doubt this'll be a recurring problem in the months ahead. Just maybe avoid blue if you can manage it for the time being.
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