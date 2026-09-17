Wardogs error codes and possible fixes

Wardogs error codes are popping up for a lot of players as a result of server issues while players cram in, legitimate errors, or just random bugs. Those that played in the beta might already be aware of some of these and that many of them don't necessarily have definitive fixes, but there are still plenty of things you can try that might help. If error codes are preventing you from playing Wardogs, I've laid out some potential fixes you can try below.
Possible fixes for Wardogs error codes
Here's a list of fixes you should try if you're encountering an error code. I've also tried to give some more specific advice for common error codes that seem to be affecting lots of players, but this serves as a general list you can work through. Hopefully at least one of them will fix your problem:
Ensure your internet connection is stable and check if the Wardogs servers are down – social media and the Discord are probably the best places for this information
Ensure your game is up to date
Restart your PC
Run the game as an administrator
Delete past Wardogs builds, such as beta builds
Verify the integrity of the Wardogs game files:
To do this, right-click on Wardogs in your Steam library, select 'properties', then move to the 'Installed Files' sub-menu. From here, select 'verify integrity of game files' then let Steam do its thing.
If there's a specific error code that you keep seeing, then take a look at the details in the next section to see if it's covered there.
Here's a list of common Wardogs error codes and issues that might be affecting your ability to play the game. I've listed some information and fixes for each, but be sure to go through the list of potential fixes above if you're unsure on what you can do:
1147405308: Failed to authenticate with online services. Check your connection and check if Wardogs is down.
1413677057: An unexpected error has occurred. No clear fix for this one but try some of the above suggestions.
WD-L014 and other WD-L0… error codes: Any error codes that starts with WD-L0 are a launch-related issue. One fix that seems to be working for some players is repairing the Elytra anti-cheat system:
To do so, right-click on Wardogs in your Steam Library, mouse over 'Manage', then click 'browse local files'. Open the Elytra folder, run the 'Elytra-Setup' executable within, and choose the 'repair' option. You may need to restart Steam or your PC to see any results, but hopefully this fixes Wardogs and allows you to launch it.
If error codes aren't causing you problems, perhaps vehicles are. If you're not sure how to fly a chopper, I've explained how Wardogs helicopters work here. Those that prefer to drive should also know how to earn Wardogs Driver XP.
Will Sawyer is a Guides Editor at GamesRadar+ with over five years of experience in writing online guides, news, and features, and has a BA (Hons) in Journalism. Starting as a freelancer, Will contributed to startmenu and Game Rant before joining the GamesRadar+ team in August 2021. Since then, he has written hundreds of guides about a huge range of games, with shooters and action games being his areas of expertise. Outside of writing about games, Will hops between multiplayer shooters with friends, such as Darktide and Helldivers 2, and delves into whatever has been on his backlog for far too long. He also tries to get through his never-ending Warhammer pile of shame of grey Tyranids, Aeldari, and Chaos Space Marines.
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