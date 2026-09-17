How to detain Michael in Halloween the Game

While your instincts may tell you to escape, the main objective as a civilian player in Halloween the Game is to detain Michael. To do this, though, you need to meet some specific requirements and get dangerously close to the killer himself.
It won't be easy to detain Michael, and it certainly helps to have a team of friends playing together, for which you might need my Halloween the Game crossplay guide. However, you can utilize proximity chat if you need to (just don't forget Michael is also listening!) and, if everyone knows what they're doing, it is possible to detain Michael in Halloween the Game in a random lobby, as long as you follow these instructions.
1. Have a player return as Loomis or a police officer
First off, you need to have a player character as either Loomis or a police officer to be able to detain Michael. If there isn't one in your match, or they've already died, you won't be able to arrest the killer at all, though additional NPC police officers on the scene do help.
For a player to return to the game as Loomis, they must have died as their original character. Currently, players who escape are not able to return as Loomis. If and when a player character dies, after 30 seconds, the option to call in Reinforcements on the CB radio becomes available. The radio will be marked on your map, and if the icon is white, you can call for reinforcements on the CB radio and Loomis will spawn immediately. Anyone who is dead at that time can be chosen to return.
If the radio icon is green, it means someone else is already calling, so you don't need to worry, but if it's red, Michael has shut off the power. Circle the walls of the building to find either the lever or the power box, at least one of which will be off. If Michael has damaged the power box, you'll need a repair kit to fix it before you call in Loomis.
Player characters who die or escape have the option to return as a police officer, provided the level of police presence is high enough. Before you escape, then, make sure you call the police as much as possible, and ask NPC residents to do the same. Then, after you have escaped, complete the mini-games for a chance to return to the game. Once complete, you'll be shown three perk cards, one of which can be the Police Reinforcements card, which instantly respawns you into the game as an officer. However, this isn't guaranteed, so just keep trying until you get lucky. And keep an eye at the top of the screen to ensure that police reinforcements are available.
2. Attack and down Michael to increase his arrest meter
Once Loomis or a player police officer are available, all players should gather and look for Michael. The best place to do this is close to an open Halloween the Game exit, just in case.
When Michael is in close proximity to police officers or Loomis, his arrest meter fills up, indicated by a handcuff icon. You know Michael can be detained when this icon glows pink and purple. At this point, attack Michael until he is downed for a short while. Ranged weapons are better for this, as you're less likely to be killed if you can keep your distance.
If you're lucky enough to find the Fragile Hourglass on your travels, you can also use this at this point, as it keeps Michael down for longer. The Knockout perk also keep Michael down for a bit longer, and this can either be equipped in your loadout, or you can play as Laurie, who has this perk as base kit (but you won't be able to be the Loomis or police officer player!)
3. Close in on Michael and complete a mini-game
When Michael is downed with a full arrest meter, Loomis and player police officers can close in on his and detain him by completing tough skill checks. Once Loomis or a player police officer have engaged Michael, other players can join in, making the process faster, they just can't do it alone.
The only other thing to note here is that Michael can kill players who are close, so make sure his arrest meter is definitely full before closing in.
After studying Music and Lifestyle journalism and writing a column for a stylish lifestyle magazine in her hometown of Brighton, Danielle finally found her feet writing about videogames for WePC in 2021. She then honed her guides writing skills at PCGamesN between 2022 and 2026, when she took those skills to GamesRadar as a Guides Writer. Danielle's guides are a safe space - she definitely got stuck before you did, which is why she's perfect for the job. When she's not replaying the Silent Hill games or a more up-to-date single-player horror game, you'll find her fighting for her life in Dead by Daylight, tending to a garden in Stardew Valley, or doing both in Minecraft.
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