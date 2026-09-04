All Halloween The Game civilians ranked

With a number of Halloween The Game civilians to choose from, each with their own set of stats and skills, who you choose to play as can make all the difference to your success. Of course, each has their own benefits but some are clearly better than others in the right ways, so my Halloween The Game civilian tier list can help you choose wisely.
Of course, there is only one killer to choose from in this horror game, and while Michael Myers does have a selection of options you can change, the survivor options are much broader, as you'll see below.
Halloween civilian tier list
These are all of the Halloween The Game civilians ranked:
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Tier
Civilian
S
Tanya
Marcus
A+
Eric
Laurie
Alexis
A
Richard
Jennifer
B
Thomas
Rachel
To get to this conclusion, I rated civilians separately by their stats and by their skillset, and then averaged the findings, leaving Tanya and Marcus at the top. When looking at stats, I put the most weighting on Athleticism and Resourcefulness, followed by Personality and Capability. While it's important than conversations happen quickly, it's more important to be able to get away from Michael in a hurry and use items and open exits fast. However, skills are also important, and while Jennifer, for example, has some of the best all-round stats, her skills are among the least useful, leaving her nearer the bottom of the tier list than you may expect.
Marcus sits at the very top of the list because of his ability to unlock doors with his own unique lockpick option. As a civilian, you'll find that a lot of houses are locked with no way in, which not only leaves you out in the open for longer, but also slows you down when looking for crucial items to aid in your escape. He also has excellent Resourcefulness and decent Athleticism, so his good skill is backed up by solid stats. His fairly low personality means skill checks are harder when calling the police, but you can combat this by asking residents to do it for you.
Tanya is also a great option because, while her Resourcefulness isn't great, her Personality and Athleticismmake up for it. The best thing about Tanya, though, is her Hi-Fi ability, which allows you to somewhat track Michael's location by turning on noise-makers like TVs and stereos.
Meanwhile, Eric and Laurie both have excellent aura reading abilities, being able to see exits when in a calm state, which is why they sit in the A+ tier.
I'm still working on my Halloween The Game guides, but I'll have some tips coming soon, and I have a guide on how to escape in the works.
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After studying Music and Lifestyle journalism and writing a column for a stylish lifestyle magazine in her hometown of Brighton, Danielle finally found her feet writing about videogames for WePC in 2021. She then honed her guides writing skills at PCGamesN between 2022 and 2026, when she took those skills to GamesRadar as a Guides Writer. Danielle's guides are a safe space - she definitely got stuck before you did, which is why she's perfect for the job. When she's not replaying the Silent Hill games or a more up-to-date single-player horror game, you'll find her fighting for her life in Dead by Daylight, tending to a garden in Stardew Valley, or doing both in Minecraft.
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