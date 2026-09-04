What is Cautionary Intel in Star Wars Zero Company?

Cautionary Intel in Star Wars Zero Company is offered as a reward for certain missions, but what does it mean, and what does it even do, especially when there appears to be a base upgrade for the Den with the exact same name? It's a bit confusing, in part because Zero Company doesn't actually show the effect of Cautionary Intel in any obvious way once you have it, but I'll explain what it does below and why it's useful.
What does Cautionary Intel do in Star Wars Zero Company?
You can get Cautionary Intel as one of the potential rewards for the "Our Jedi Friend" critical operation, assuming you take Neesh's lead instead of Bennic's. If you hover over it, you'll see that it reduces the chance of Injuries on Dangerous Operations by 20%.
There's a bit of a confusion of terminology here, as Dangerous is also one of the Star Wars Zero Company mission difficulty levels, but that's not what it means in this case. By "Dangerous Operations", it simply means any Operation that has a chance to injure Operators assigned to it. That makes it a seriously solid bonus, considering it's a permanent buff to the rest of the campaign.
The confusion is that there is also a Den/Base Upgrade called Cautionary Intel (in the Networking Chain), with the exact same effect. However, while they're identical, getting Cautionary Intel as a mission reward doesn't unlock the Base Upgrade, implying that while they have identical effects, they are different sources and therefore presumably stack.
Joel Franey is a writer, journalist, podcaster and Very Tired Man with a BA from Brunel University, a Masters from Sussex University and a decade working in games journalism, often focused on guides coverage but also in reviews, features and news. His love of games is strongest when it comes to groundbreaking narratives like Disco Elysium, UnderTale and Baldur's Gate 3, as well as innovative or refined gameplay experiences like XCOM, Sifu, Arkham Asylum or Slay the Spire. He is a firm believer that the vast majority of games would be improved by adding a grappling hook, and if they already have one, they should probably add another just to be safe. You can find old work of his at Eurogamer, Gfinity, USgamer, SFX Magazine, RPS, Dicebreaker, VG247, and more.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.