Last Stop codes (September 2026) for tickets

Last Stop codes are a great way to increase your chances of survival while you're on the road, fighting zombies and bandits in this apocalyptic experience. It's not only you that's need to be powered up with the best class, weapons, and gear, but you bus also needs to be kitted up to defend.
Fortunately, these Last Stop codes give you tickets to unlock new recipes, which can be used to buff your bus, making you stronger against the enemies you'll meet on the road in this Roblox game. Alternatively, you can spend them on a new class for your character. Whatever you want to spend your tickets on, here's the latest Last Stop codes.
If you'd prefer some more general rewards that can be used in all of your experiences, then we've got the current Roblox promo codes covered too.
All Last Stop codes
These are the Last Stop codes you can redeem in-game right now:
FRED - 500x Tickets
UPDATE1 - 250x Tickets
Last Stop tickets so far have generally rewarded players with Tickets, and these can be used to unlock crafting recipes or buy a new character class. You can only spend tickets in the lobby, so make sure you kit up before heading out on the road.
Codes aren't case-sensitive, so just make sure you've got the spelling right, or copy and paste from the list above.
How to redeem Last Stop codes
To redeem Last Stop codes, you must first reach level 5 by completing a few rounds and some quests. Once at the right level, you can redeem codes by clicking on the Codes button in the top-right corner of the screen. You can then enter a code from the list above into the box, then click on the green check mark to claim your rewards.
The codes box is at the bottom of the settings menu, so you can also navigate to the redemption box via the settings cog in the top left-hand corner.
Expired Last Stop codes
There are no expired codes.
Given the recent creation of Last Stop, there are currently no expired codes to list here, but it will only be a matter of time before the current codes become invalid, so redeem them now.
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After studying Music and Lifestyle journalism and writing a column for a stylish lifestyle magazine in her hometown of Brighton, Danielle finally found her feet writing about videogames for WePC in 2021. She then honed her guides writing skills at PCGamesN between 2022 and 2026, when she took those skills to GamesRadar as a Guides Writer. Danielle's guides are a safe space - she definitely got stuck before you did, which is why she's perfect for the job. When she's not replaying the Silent Hill games or a more up-to-date single-player horror game, you'll find her fighting for her life in Dead by Daylight, tending to a garden in Stardew Valley, or doing both in Minecraft.
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