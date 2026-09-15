Amid relentless layoffs at Xbox, Fable lead says "so many people" at the company see the RPG as "vital to the DNA of the platform," which "protected us over a long development cycle"

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"Fable is an important game," says Ralph Fulton

The Hero, on horseback, looks at a lush medieval-style city in the distance in Fable (2027) for Xbox Series X
(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Fable has been a long time coming, with its development spanning several waves of layoffs at publisher Xbox, as well as the cancellation of high-profile projects. But the RPG's director suggests that the RPG has been unscathed because it's viewed as "vital to the DNA of the platform."

A new interview with The Guardian really puts into perspective how long Fable has been in the works, with production apparently starting as far back as 2016. We wouldn't see Playground Games' reveal trailer until 2020, but even then, fans have been waiting over six years for the RPG, during which time there have been major changes at Microsoft and Xbox, as well as across the industry as a whole.

We've seen thousands of layoffs at the company over the last few years – only in July, a further 1,600 roles were eliminated, with another 1,600 to come throughout the 2027 fiscal year as part of what CEO Asha Sharma called "the most significant restructure in Xbox history." A number of games have also been scrapped – last year, the Perfect Dark reboot was canceled as developer The Initiative was closed down amid a different wave of layoffs. ZeniMax Online Studios' new MMO, Project Blackbird, was also lost at this point, which led to former Elder Scrolls Online boss Matt Firor leaving the company.

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Needless to say, there's been a lot of instability at Xbox, but thankfully, Fable is still set to release next year. "I genuinely think Fable is an important game. What has protected us over a long development cycle is that so many people within Xbox view Fable as vital to the DNA of the platform," says Playground Games co-founder and Fable director Ralph Fulton.

"I would go a step further and say it's important to video games as a whole," he continues. "It offers a combination of elements that simply doesn't exist anywhere else."

It's appropriate, then, that this Fable game isn't just releasing on Xbox Series X|S and PC; it's also coming to PS5 – a plan that's not changed since Xbox outlined its recent plan to "reevaluate our approach to exclusivity" after its prior move to let more of its titles fly the nest to competitor platforms.

Unfortunately, the RPG was also recently delayed – avoiding GTA 6, it'll now be launching on February 23, instead.

Fable is "15-20 hours" long, Xbox confirms, but you can "literally play it forever" if you treat it more like a life sim than an RPG.

Catherine Lewis
Catherine Lewis
Deputy News Editor

I'm GamesRadar+'s Deputy News Editor, working alongside the rest of the news team to deliver cool gaming stories that we love. After spending more hours than I can count filling The University of Sheffield's student newspaper with Pokemon and indie game content, and picking up a degree in Journalism Studies, I started my career at GAMINGbible where I worked as a journalist for over a year and a half. I then became TechRadar Gaming's news writer, where I sourced stories and wrote about all sorts of intriguing topics. In my spare time, you're sure to find me on my Nintendo Switch or PS5 playing through story-driven RPGs like Xenoblade Chronicles and Persona 5 Royal, nuzlocking old Pokemon games, or going for a Victory Royale in Fortnite.

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