Microsoft killed his dream MMO despite apparently loving it, says former Elder Scrolls Online head, so he left: "The game I had waited my entire career to create"

News
By published

Matt Firor left Zenimax after the cancellation of Project Blackbird

The Elder Scrolls Online
(Image credit: Bethesda Softworks)

Former Elder Scrolls Online boss Matt Firor has finally discussed his abrupt departure from Zenimax Online, confirming that Microsoft's massive wave of layoffs and cancellations, which saw the end of his budding MMO codenamed Project Blackbird, is to blame.

In a message posted to Bluesky on January 1, Firor said he's not "directly involved" in any projects founded by former Zenimax Online members, though he is "advising some of them informally." But I'm personally more interested in the answer to the second-most common question he's apparently received: why did he leave?