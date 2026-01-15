Elder Scrolls lore keeper says he left over Bethesda's "bureaucratic" baggage and a broken promise from Todd Howard about leading The Elder Scrolls 6

Kurt Kuhlmann, a "loremaster" long known as a foundational figure for The Elder Scrolls worldbuilding, and more topically recognized as co-lead designer on Skyrim and lead systems designer for Starfield, left Bethesda in 2023 after a total of over two decades at the company. More than two years later, he's now explained that his departure was fueled by growing dissatisfaction with his role at the studio and a particular pain point regarding his role on The Elder Scrolls 6.

Speaking with PC Gamer, Kuhlmann, who makes his continued love for Bethesda quite clear throughout his comments, recalls that "there were some things that had been going on for a long time that I'd not been super happy with."

Bethesda had grown enormously since its humble basement days, and the explosive success of Skyrim only catapulted it forward. Between the expansion and specialization that define so much of AAA development, Kuhlmann, who's now working at Tencent's Lightspeed LA studio, began to miss getting his hands dirty as a designer, and grew frustrated with all the red tape at the company. This is what happens when companies grow and fragment: when you go bigger, you go slower.