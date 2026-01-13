Ex-Skyrim and Fallout 76 artist hopes The Elder Scrolls 6 has "some new ideas" that avoid the franchise burnout seen in Assassin's Creed: "Ubisoft games, despite being fun, are very repetitive and by the numbers"

Former Bethesda lead artist Nate Purkeypile hopes that Elder Scrolls 6, whenever it happens, is nothing like Assassin's Creed.

That Ubisoft franchise – younger than The Elder Scrolls by about 10 years, but with nearly triple the number of main games – demonstrates a sin any series could succumb to: being boring. As Purkeypile tells Esports Insider in a new interview, "Ubisoft games, despite being fun, are very repetitive and by the numbers."

"They don't have the same sort of expression and weird things you find off to the side," he continues, referring to Skyrim's underground city Blackreach. The mushroomy cavern was "totally not on the schedule" when he started to work on it with other devs, Purkeypile explains, but Bethesda was right to leave room for experiments.