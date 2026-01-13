Ex-Skyrim and Fallout 76 artist hopes The Elder Scrolls 6 has "some new ideas" that avoid the franchise burnout seen in Assassin's Creed: "Ubisoft games, despite being fun, are very repetitive and by the numbers"

A dragon blasts a man with a shield in Skyrim
(Image credit: Bethesda)

Former Bethesda lead artist Nate Purkeypile hopes that Elder Scrolls 6, whenever it happens, is nothing like Assassin's Creed.

That Ubisoft franchise – younger than The Elder Scrolls by about 10 years, but with nearly triple the number of main games – demonstrates a sin any series could succumb to: being boring. As Purkeypile tells Esports Insider in a new interview, "Ubisoft games, despite being fun, are very repetitive and by the numbers."