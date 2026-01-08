Elder Scrolls Online unveils 2026 roadmap, revealing that it has succumb to the temptations of battle passes as devs say "new approach" to transparency and more is "the key" to the MMO's future

The Elder Scrolls Online has released its massive 2026 roadmap, which ditches the yearly expansion formula to pull into the base game, but at the cost of a battle pass.

Last year, The Elder Scrolls Online director Rich Lambert said the team was exploring the possibility of ditching expansions in favor of smaller updates, and now the team has done just that. The Elder Scrolls Online Twitter account (via RockPaperShotgun ) announced Season 0 of the game will kick off this year, with a roadmap laying out what 2026 has in store.

The updates include the likes of class refreshes "to modernize abilities," PvP updates, and a bunch of new trials, dungeons, and quests. However, hidden in the roadmap image is the announcement of a Battle Pass system being added to the game with Tamriel Tomes – the contents of which are currently unconfirmed.