Elder Scrolls MMO lead still wants to make a new game, despite the cancelation of the Blackbird project that Xbox's Phil Spencer apparently loved: "I don't think you can ride one thing into forever"

ZeniMax Online studio game director Rich Lambert sees an extremely ambitious future beyond Elder Scrolls Online - so much so that he's gunning for a legacy equal to Bethesda's Todd Howard.

The enduring MMO Elder Scrolls Online, which first released in 2014 and continues adding new chapters and expansions today, is the lifeblood of ZeniMax Online, the studio's debut title and the only game its primarily responsible for. The studio had previously been working on a new, unannounced MMO codenamed Blackbird, which apparently Xbox boss Phil Spencer was a big fan of, but that was canceled as part of Microsoft's layoff blitz in July.

Still, Lambert, who stepped in as studio head following Matt Firor's departure in the wake of the layoffs, has big plans for ZeniMax Online, telling GamesIndustry:

"I want us to be the most successful studio in our entire organization. That's a big thing to say because we've got Bethesda Game Studios, we've got MachineGames, and id – the list goes on. But I want us to be that group that everybody looks at, like we do with [Bethesda Game Studios]."

Elder Scrolls Online is a massively popular MMO, but I think it's safe to say it hasn't earned ZeniMax Online quite the same pedigree as, say, Morrowind, Oblivion, and Skyrim did for Bethesda Game Studios proper. Still, Lambert has his eye on the prize.

"You look at Todd Howard's group and ... it's, like, five Game of the Years in a row, and this massive legacy and all that. That's what I want us to do," he said. "I want to make more games. I'm not done yet, and the team continues to want to make more games as well.

"I have lots of ideas. Hopefully we'll be able to share those at some point."

As a longtime player, it's hard to think of a ZeniMax Online where Elder Scrolls Online isn't the primary focus, and while it doesn't sound like the MMO is going anywhere anytime soon, I suppose nothing lasts forever.

"I don't think you can ride one thing into forever. I mean, obviously we want ESO to be successful, we want it to be that 30-year MMO, and commit to it," Lambert said. "But if you put all your eggs in one basket, there's issues."

