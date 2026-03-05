World of Warcraft players beg Blizzard to "turn down" the "noisy af" Sunwell after Midnight, but others surrender their ears to the light: "Please turn it up"
"Straight up giving me a headache"
With the new housing system and removal of combat mods, there are plenty of new features to explore in World of Warcraft after Blizzard's big Midnight release – but fans are a bit busy grappling with some, erm, unexpected noise right now.
In case you haven't heard it yet – somehow– the magical Sunwell sitting directly to the north of Silvermoon City is loud. Very loud. Even though it's to be expected, considering that we're talking about a magic energy transformer of sorts, it's a bit much when you've got your fancy gaming headset on.
Fans are taking to memes and online forums to discuss it (although I'm not sure how they're able, over the blaring sound of eye-watering beams).
The Sunwell experience from r/wow
My favorite meme on Reddit reads, "The Sunwell experience," and it shows a funny image of the "loud buzzing noise" that is the magical fount. Commenters show a split between folks who hate it – and, surprisingly, those who like it (for lore purposes, of course).
"It is so loud. Hopefully, it gets fixed soon," states one replier. Another argues, "It's an industrial-scale transformer, except for magic, it's got to be loud."
Another (chaotic user) says, "No, please turn it up. The constant sound really sells that the Sunwell currently is a giant energy converter/battery station thingy."
Elsewhere on the web, though, people are taking to a thread to talk about how it's "noisy af." One fan responds, the Sunwell is "straight up giving me a headache any time I go there." Sure, you can always tweak the ambient sound settings yourself, but, oof.
I don't think the Sunwell is loud enough from r/wow
A separate, albeit just as amusing as the first, meme sees its poster jest, "I don't think the Sunwell is loud enough." A commenter adds, "I love how stupid loud it is; it's so funny, but also thematically appropriate."
It seems there are arguments on either side here – some can't stand the ear-bleeding effect, while others are clearly masochistic and yearning for more of it. Who will win? In my opinion, Blizzard's already won.
