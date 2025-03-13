World of Warcraft's new housing system lets you decorate without the floating hacks I've been using in Final Fantasy 14 for 11 years, and I weep

Take notes, Square Enix

World of Warcraft housing
Upon showcasing more of the exciting housing features and customization to come to World of Warcraft, developer Blizzard has once more caught the attention of another MMO's own community – that of Final Fantasy 14.

Just one month ago, World of Warcraft had Final Fantasy 14 players (it's me, I'm players) in a chokehold with its revolutionary housing system – in other words, a housing system that has no pesky lottery or high costs, and one that doesn't rip your home from you if you don't play for 45 days or unsubscribe temporarily. As a longtime superfan of Square Enix's MMO myself, it sounds like an out-of-reach dream – even more so now.

A new post from Blizzard detailing interior design for World of Warcraft's upcoming housing system highlights features I, and many other Final Fantasy 14 stans, have wanted for years – about 11, to be precise, since patch 2.1 first introduced housing. Decorating in World of Warcraft sounds accessible and fun, with an optional grid system, free object placement, a functional X-Y axis, various dye toggles for furniture, and more.

WoW Housing Bodied FFXIV Again from r/ffxivdiscussion

Customization is core to housing in World of Warcraft, it seems, and I'm not the only Final Fantasy 14 player drooling over Blizzard's fleshed-out system. A recent Reddit thread proves as much, with its original poster aptly dubbing their thoughts "WoW Housing Bodied FFXIV Again." Comments see hopeful fans expressing that Blizzard might give Square Enix "a push to add some stuff which we need built in game like the axis movement."

Other fans similarly tired of using floating hacks and mods to decorate to their heart's content in Final Fantasy 14 admit that World of Warcraft has something the former MMO doesn't – time, and the ability to look at fellow genre gems to see what players want out of a housing system: "One is being created in 2025." Meanwhile, I'm personally holding out hope that the community's reaction inspires a more user-friendly approach to housing in Final Fantasy 14.

Looking for another MMO to try? Here are some of the best MMORPGs to play right now.

