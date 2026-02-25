"We've got this whole huge world": Blizzard is revamping World of Warcraft's "decades" old zones for new expansion Midnight, because "we should be able to use them, and we want to"

"...all these places that have such strong memories for us"

World of Warcraft: Midnight
Between the new housing system and removal of combat mods, Blizzard has been preparing World of Warcraft for its big Midnight expansion – the second chapter of the Worldsoul Saga – but it hasn't just been looking at new content.

The developers have also been reworking old areas and expanding on the decades-old lore that has kept the community so dedicated to the MMO since its 2004 release date.

They state as much in a new interview with PC Gamer, with associate game director Paul Kubit saying, "It would be a shame for us to say that every story has to be told entirely within the context of a new continent or island or liminal space, wherever we're going."

That's why Midnight – and The Last Titan, the third part of the Worldsoul Saga that's set to launch some few years from now – will build upon all of Wow, revamping past content.

"We've got this whole huge world with decades of world-building inside of it, and to have places like Light's Hope Chapel that we can't go back to, or Wyrmrest Temple, or Orgrimmar, or Stormwind – all these places that have such strong memories for us," as Kubit puts it.

"We should be able to use them, and we want to." And so they will – and no, it doesn't matter too much that older zones feature a more "aged" aesthetic, so to speak. "They were built with different art parameters and possibilities at that time," Kubit explains. "But when you're telling the full story, none of that really matters for most players."

I suppose that does make sense. Most of the visuals, old or not, are core to what makes WoW… well, WoW.

"We got to flesh out Zul'jin and the Amani out of this little ball of dough – I don't know why it's the metaphor I'm choosing, but stick with me – this little ball of dough, and now it's a whole pizza, okay? Toppings, sauce, cheese."

Heads up, though. "There is no pizza in Zul'Aman. I'm gonna spoil that for you right now." There's plenty elsewhere, however, and I love how Shillan describes Blizzard's process.

"We sort of have to play Mad Libs, right? What happened in the interim between that moment [many] years ago and now, and how can we use that to launchpad into whatever comes next?" Mad Libs it is, I suppose – although I'm sure it's a bit more structured than that.

