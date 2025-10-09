Blizzard says removal of popular World of Warcraft combat mods "needs to happen" in Midnight to "level the playing field" for the long-running MMO

The times, they are a-changin', as Blizzard is about to remove World of Warcraft combat mods that have been part of the MMORPG for years. These fan-made add-ons will start being phased out in the upcoming expansion, Midnight, simply because the devs are wary of them being crutches for all involved.

Since WoW has been active for over 20 years now, numerous community modifications have emerged to aid and support players in the many raids they must overcome, filling gaps that the developers haven't addressed. There are sounds you can add to make bosses easier, and visual aids for ability management.

Soon, they’ll be gone, and director Ion Hazzikostas is clear in his belief that this is what’s necessary. "We want to level the playing field and ensure that everyone has the information at their disposal as part of the base experience that they need to succeed," he explained to IGN.

Midnight Gameplay Reveal | World of Warcraft - YouTube Watch On

While it may seem sudden, timing is everything. The proposed changes will involve re-evaluating the entire World of Warcraft player experience, for newbies and veterans alike. The dawn of a new expansion is the kind of turnover the team needs to make it all work.

"I think it's important that we are able to build an entire tier of dungeons and raids, all of that in this world," he adds. "That we're able to design our classes for this world rather than changing expectations out from under people while they're in the, accustomed to doing existing content."

Right now, there's no release date for Midnight, but it's expected in early 2026. The alpha just kicked off and is expected to roll for several more weeks. Some of the officially designed replacements for these mods have been revealed, but they're not as intuitive as their unofficial counterparts, missing functionality that helps out certain classes.

From the sounds of things, the alpha will be the breeding ground for making these features as robust as possible. The goal is for all classes and every boss to work as well as they currently do with the mods enabled. That might get fiddly, and there may be some disappointment and frustration while Blizzard works it all out.

But given Midnight doesn't have a hard release date yet and the adamancy of Hazzikostas on getting it right, we'll see how Blizzard manages.

