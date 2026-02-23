Blizzard's never done this before, but World of Warcraft devs say they ditched combat addons to make raids harder strategically – not to "shoot more bullets at you"

Before World of Warcraft devs at Blizzard release the hugely anticipated Midnight expansion introducing customizable houses, they had to do some housekeeping. They severed the MMORPG's compatibility with players' dear addons in a pre-patch that totally redesigned classes, and, devs now say, the way raids work.

WoW lead encounter designer Dylan Barke tells our friends at PC Gamer in a new interview, that, without addons, there are raid mechanics "that are possible in Midnight that might not have been possible in the recent past, and we're able to challenge players [via] puzzle and communication and coordination and strategy more."

Before World of Warcaft abandoned them, addons like streamer Fojji's gold-standard WeakAuras have been integral to the raid experience for over a decade – though you were only in the best position to take advantage of them if you were fluent in their code, which helped sort raid mechanics on a perhaps overcomplicated level.

