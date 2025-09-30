World of Warcraft: Midnight release date reportedly set for February as Collector's Edition details leak

We're about to get a lot more official information on World of Warcraft: Midnight with an impending deep dive broadcast, but it seems Blizzard can't keep the biggest details locked down. A new leak suggests that the expansion will be released in late February, alongside a physical Collector's Edition.

Midnight will be released on February 26, 2026, according to reliable leaker billbil-kun posting on Dealabs.

It's unclear if this is the mainstream release date or the date for early access for purchasers of the pricier Epic Edition. Either way, that release date would put the launch right at 18 months out from the release of The War Within, in keeping with Blizzard's goal of a year-and-a-half between expansions.

As with other World of Warcraft expansions, Midnight will get a Collector's Edition. The report, via machine translation, suggests that it will include a "Midnight Hardcover Artbook," "Midnight Collector Pin," and "Dark Heart Replica," and will be priced at €139.99 in Europe. That would translate to about $164 USD, but there's no telling how Blizzard might price it in the US given the current global economic situation.

As always, the Collector's Edition will include all the bonuses in the Epic Edition, including beta access, the aforementioned early access at launch, 30 days of game time, and a pile of extra pets, mounts, and cosmetics.

With the leak appearing now, I think it's safe to expect the official reveal of the Collector's Edition and confirmation of the release date to come very soon – likely on October 1, when Blizzard will run its Deep Dive broadcast on the expansion ahead of the start of the alpha on October 2. You can get more details on that via the official website.

