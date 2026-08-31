Fable is "15-20 hours" long, Xbox confirms, but you can "literally play it forever" if you treat it more like a life sim than an RPG

Xbox has confirmed that Fable's main story will be around 15 to 20 hours long, exactly in keeping with the first three entries in the venerable RPG series. You can double that playtime with sidequests and exploration, and the real devotees can play "forever" if they want to treat the game as a life sim.
"We have around 15-20 hours of mainline quest gameplay, we have around 15-20 of side and open-world exploration content gameplay," associate game director Will Kennedy says at a Gamescom Q&A session, via Polygon. "And then, of course, the life systems are limitless, so you can play them for as long as you want."
"You can literally play it forever if that's what you want to do," fellow associate game director Craig Littler adds.
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Personally, that sounds like the perfect length for an RPG to me – but I recognize I have a professional incentive to squeeze in as many games as I can manage. For players who invest in a small handful of games per year, the rise of RPGs like The Witcher 3, Baldur's Gate 3, and Elden Ring – whose playtimes can only be measured along astronomical scales – has fundamentally shifted expectations.
Still, the original Fable games are beloved for a reason, and part of that reason is the fact that they're breezy role-playing experiences that don't overstay their welcome. All three existing mainline Fable games are listed at around 15 hours to complete the main story on HowLongToBeat, with that time extending to 25 hours or more depending on how many side quests you want to do.
Regardless, the fact that Playground Games is confident enough in the new Fable's life simulation aspects to cite them as a reason to keep playing forever is certainly encouraging. The game promises a big, dynamic open world with loads of opportunities to get up to sandbox shenanigans, and that can go a long way toward making an RPG feel like more than the sum of its main story quests.
Fable’s combat shows a lot of promise, but I'm glad it's not launching this year.
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