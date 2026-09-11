When will Wardogs come to PS5 or Xbox Series X?

PS5 and Xbox Series X versions of Wardogs are on the very far off horizon, so you'll be waiting a while. The all-out warfare shooter is already a massive hit on Steam – the only mainstream platform it's currently available on right now – so it's nice to know the developers are working on console versions, but the early access period on PC takes priority for now. Here's everything you need to know about versions of Wardogs for PS5 and Xbox, and the early access plans.
Is Wardogs on PS5 or Xbox?
No, Wardogs is currently only available on PC via Steam, having just released into early access, but there are plans to bring the game to consoles. The problem is a PS5 and Xbox Series X release isn't due until 2028, so it's a long way off.
Given Wardogs' proven popularity – it sold over one million copies in its first day of early access – perhaps there's a chance developer Bulkhead will shift resources to get console versions out sooner, but that seems highly unlikely. Especially given that it sounds like much of the game's early access development has been planned.
According to the early access notice on the Wardogs Steam page, this period is expected to last one to two years and is dedicated to gathering feedback and "iterating alongside the community", with players helping to shape the game's systems and balancing during development. There are also plans for expansion during early access, with new weapons, maps, and vehicles on the cards, as well as adding more depth to progression systems, rewards, and the seasonal cash meta game.
Bear in mind that Bulkhead have also stated that the full version of the game will be more expensive than the current PC early access build. That currently costs $39.99 /£36.99, so expect the console versions to be more than this.
Will Sawyer is a Guides Editor at GamesRadar+ with over five years of experience in writing online guides, news, and features, and has a BA (Hons) in Journalism. Starting as a freelancer, Will contributed to startmenu and Game Rant before joining the GamesRadar+ team in August 2021. Since then, he has written hundreds of guides about a huge range of games, with shooters and action games being his areas of expertise. Outside of writing about games, Will hops between multiplayer shooters with friends, such as Darktide and Helldivers 2, and delves into whatever has been on his backlog for far too long. He also tries to get through his never-ending Warhammer pile of shame of grey Tyranids, Aeldari, and Chaos Space Marines.
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