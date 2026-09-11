Dungeon Lootr codes (September 2026) for Coins, Chests, and more

Dungeon Lootr codes grant all sorts of useful rewards, including valuable chests and Reforge Stones for upgrading your gear. Since loot is what we're after in this dungeon crawling adventure, it makes sense that you'd want to get as much free gear without fighting through caverns as possible, and that's just what these codes do.
The more you explore, the tougher the enemies get, of course, and to stand a chance against them in this Roblox RPG, you need the best gear, the best items, and the best class you can get. So, to help you out, I've listed the latest Dungeon Lootr codes below.
If you're searching for more general rewards that you can apply to all of your experiences, then we've got the latest Roblox promo codes you can claim.
All Dungeon Lootr codes
These are the valid Dungeon Lootr codes you can claim right now:
LOVETHISGAME - 10x Aspect Gems new!
COURAGE - 5x Random GM Blessing
RAIDTIME - 5x Forge Stone Bundles, 10x Reforge Stones
As you can see from my list, there are loads of different rewards available for redeeming these Dungeon Lootr codes, including thousands of coins to spend on reforging your gear or with the merchant, and chests for obtaining plenty of valuable loot.
We have seen some reports of different rewards for the codes above, but those listed are what I received - it could be that some codes grant random rewards.
To redeem Dungeon Lootr codes, you must first complete or skip the tutorial. Then, click on the Menu button on the right-hand side of the screen, followed by the Extras button, indicated by three dots and three lines. Here, you'll find a Codes button, where you can open the codes window, enter a code from the list above, hit Claim, and enjoy your rewards.
You must also join the ClickBytes community if you haven't already, but the first time you try to redeem codes, you'll be prompted to do so in-game, meaning you don't have to leave the game to redeem your first code.
Expired Dungeon Lootr codes
10KFAV
8KLIKE
20KPLAYERS
4KFAV
3KLIKES
FULLRELEASE
LOOTRISBACK
GIVEMEGEMSPLEASE
FORGESKIP
JACKPOT
BYEMETA
NEWASPECT
EARLYACCESSYAY
As shown above, there are a few Dungeon Lootr codes that have already expired, and I'm confident those that are currently valid will join them soon, so be sure to redeem them as soon as possible to avoid missing out.
After studying Music and Lifestyle journalism and writing a column for a stylish lifestyle magazine in her hometown of Brighton, Danielle finally found her feet writing about videogames for WePC in 2021. She then honed her guides writing skills at PCGamesN between 2022 and 2026, when she took those skills to GamesRadar as a Guides Writer. Danielle's guides are a safe space - she definitely got stuck before you did, which is why she's perfect for the job. When she's not replaying the Silent Hill games or a more up-to-date single-player horror game, you'll find her fighting for her life in Dead by Daylight, tending to a garden in Stardew Valley, or doing both in Minecraft.
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