Raid codes (September 2026) for Champions, resources, and more

Raid codes are still in high demand for this long-running turn-based RPG, as players do the bidding of the Arbiter and work towards defeating the Dark Lord Siroth. If you want to restore peace to the realm of Teleria then you're going to need strong fighters and plenty of resources, so it's handy that there are promos specifically for new players to unlock a Champion, along with separate rewards for regulars. To find out more, here are all of the Raid Shadow Legends promo codes and how to redeem them.
All Raid codes
The following Raid Shadow Legends codes can be claimed by all players:
TRIVIADUNGEON – 30x Multi-battles, 15x XP Brews, 300,000x Silver
Many of these starter promos unlock a Champion alongside other useful resources, and if you're struggling to decide which one to pick then a lot of players recommend MONKEYKING to get Sun Wukong as a useful fighter.
How to redeem Raid promo codes
To redeem Raid Shadow Legends codes on PC (via Plarium Play only) and Android, all you need to do is tap the three bar icon on the left side of the Bastion screen to open the menu. From there, select the Promo Codes option and then enter a code before hitting Confirm to claim your reward.
However, you can't redeem Raid codes directly through the game on other PC formats or iPhone, so instead you need to visit the official Plarium promo codes website to claim them there. Log in to your linked Plarium account, then use the Enter Promo Code text box to type in a code before hitting Redeem to send your rewards to the game.
Remember, you can only redeem one Raid Shadow Legends promo code per day, regardless of the entry method you use, so make it count!
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Expired Raid codes
1MGIFT – 300,000x Silver, 1x Energy Refill, 2x Rare Skill Tome, 3x Rank 3 Chickens
2GTNEWBIE – Kellan the Shrike, 2x Energy Refill, 200,000x Silver
Click4Gameplay – Mordecai, 1x Multi-battle, 10x Force XP Brews, 200,000x Silver
FROSTBRINGER – FrostBringer, 15x Magic XP Brews, 300,000x Silver
only4midgamesubs – 1x Four-star Chicken, 10x XP Brew, 200,000x Silver
wefinallyplayedit – 10x XP Brews, 1x Energy Refill, 100,000x Silver
Yearlygift – 150x Multi-battles, 1x Four-star Chicken, 10x XP Brews, 500,000x Silver, 100x Energy
There have been plenty of expired Raid codes over the years, and some of the more recent ones are listed here for reference only. Promos tend to come and go, so make sure you keep on top of the current codes to no miss out on any rewards.
Iain originally joined Future in 2012 to write guides for CVG, PSM3, and Xbox World, before moving on to join GamesRadar in 2013 as Guides Editor. His words have also appeared in OPM, OXM, PC Gamer, GamesMaster, and SFX. He is better known to many as ‘Mr Trophy’, due to his slightly unhealthy obsession with amassing intangible PlayStation silverware, and he now has over 1,000 Platinum pots weighing down the shelves of his virtual award cabinet. He does not care for Xbox Achievements.
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