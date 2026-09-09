Jump To:

Raid codes (September 2026) for Champions, resources, and more

Guides
By
Published

Raid Shadow Legends promo codes provide newcomers with strong start plus significant boosts for regular players

A Raid Shadow Legends cinematic showing an Orc Champion fighting two enemies
(Image credit: Plarium Games)
Jump To:

Raid codes are still in high demand for this long-running turn-based RPG, as players do the bidding of the Arbiter and work towards defeating the Dark Lord Siroth. If you want to restore peace to the realm of Teleria then you're going to need strong fighters and plenty of resources, so it's handy that there are promos specifically for new players to unlock a Champion, along with separate rewards for regulars. To find out more, here are all of the Raid Shadow Legends promo codes and how to redeem them.

All Raid codes

A close up of the Raid Shadow Legends codes entry section of the website

(Image credit: Plarium Games)

The following Raid Shadow Legends codes can be claimed by all players:

  • RAIDAUTUMN – 50x Multi-battles, 1x Five-star Chicken, 300,000x Silver
  • HAPPYBDAYUDK – 300,000x Silver, 15x Brews, 50x Auto-battles
  • Dorothy – 1x Full Energy, 1x Four-star Chicken
  • INTHEWEB – 250x Energy, 500,000x Silver, 15x Brews
  • raidwebstore – 500,000x Silver, 5x Energy Potions, 1x Five-star Chicken
  • TOALLFROMMID – 150x Auto-battles, 30x Brews, 300,000x Silver, 100x Energy
  • RAIDSHADOWLEGENDSCOM – 15x Brews, 1x Five-star Chicken, 50x Auto-battles, 250x Energy
  • raidtogether – 200x Energy, 500,000x Silver, 15x XP Brews.
  • HUNTINRAID – 1x Five-star Chicken, 1x Full Energy Refill, 15x XP Brews, 300,000x Silver
  • midgamejoke – 50x Multi-battles, 1x Five-star Chicken, 1x XP Brew, 1x Mystery Shard, 100,000x Silver, 1x Energy
  • midlove – 15x XP Brews, 100x Multi-battles, 150,000x Silver
  • DearSirNicholas – 50x Multi-battles, 1x Epic Tome, 300,000x Silver, 1x Energy Refill
  • RAIDBROTHERHOOD – 1x Five-star Chicken, 300,000x Silver, 1x Full Energy, 15x XP Brews
  • epyre – 10x Brews, 1x Energy Refill, 100,000x Silver
  • AMG25 – 1x Epic Skill Tome, 150x Multi-battles, 100x Energy, 200,000x Silver
  • winmidgamewinter – 100x Multi-battles, 30x Brews, 200,000x Silver, 100x Energy
  • PP500 – 50x Multi-battles, 400,000x Silver, 200x Energy, 500x Plarium Points (Plarium Play only)
  • GAMELEAP – 1x Epic Tome, 100,000x Silver, 1x Energy Refill

There are plenty of Raid codes available, but you are limited to only being able to redeem one promo per day, so think carefully about what you claim first based on your current needs.

Latest Videos FromGamesRadar+

For new players, only one of the following Raid codes can be redeemed within a day or two of creating a fresh account:

  • MYTURN – Alure, 20x Magic XP Brews, 200,000x Silver
  • GODSPEED – Apothecary, 5x Magic XP Brews, 5x Greater Arcane Potions, 100,000x Silver
  • WELCOMEGIFT – Bellower, 11x Void Brews, 100,000x Silver, 3x Rare Books
  • KITTYCUT – Cheshire Cat
  • DASPIEL2024LIEBE – Chonoru, 300,000x Silver, 1x Three-star Chicken
  • BECURSED – Cormac the Highpeak, 15x Magic XP Brews, 1x 3 Days XP Boost, 3x Energy Refills
  • 2GTLUCKY2026 – Deliana, Multi-battles, Silver, Energy, Force Brews, Potions, Epic Skill Tome, 1x 3 Days XP Boost, Legendary Regeneration Gear Pieces
  • XOXO25 – Fenax, Tallia
  • BOUNTY – Fenshi, 10x Force Brews, 10x Greater Force Potions, 200,000x Silver
  • GETFENSHI25 – Fenshi, 200,000x Silver, 10x XP Brews, 40x Potions
  • PESTCONTROL – Hoskarul, 10x Spirit Brews, 200,000x Silver, 10x Greater Spirit Potions
  • LILHELPER – Jinglehunter, 10x Spirit Brews, 200,000x Silver, 10x Greater Spirit Potions
  • 2GT24Knight – Knight Errant, 100,000x Silver
  • RAIDWITHKYTIS – Kytis, 5x Energy Refill, 5x Spirit Brews, 200,000x Silver
  • GETLOKI – Loki The Deceiver, 300,000x Silver, 15x Spirit Brews, 15x Greater Spirit Potions
  • LURIA – Luria, 5x Spirit Brews, 5x Greater Arcane Potions, 100,000x Silver
  • 2QLRAID – Luthiea, 150,000x Silver, 1x Energy Refill, 15x XP Brews, 20x Multi-battles
  • MAGEOUT – Mausoleum Mage, 5x Energy Refills, 300,000x Silver, 1x 3 Days XP Boost, 30x Force Brews
  • CHUG – Melga Steelgirdle, 10x Spirit Brews, 300,000x Silver
  • FIREBURN – Mordecai, 50x Multi-battles, 10x Force XP Brews, 200,000x Silver
  • MYCELIUM – Myciliac Priest Orn, 10x Spirit Brews, 200,000x Silver, 10x Greater Spirit Potions
  • GETOBORO – Oboro, 10x Void XP Brews, 5x Greater Arcane Potions, 300,000x Silver
  • RAID7 – Pelops the Victor
  • GOFAST – Razelvarg, 15x XP Brews, 15x Greater Magic Potions, 300,000x Silver
  • REVIVER – Rector Drath, 10x Force Brews, 300,000x Silver
  • MIDGAMETOP – Sigmund the Highshield, 100x Energy, 5x Magic Brews, 700,000x Silver, 50x Multi-battles, 5x Greater Arcane Potions, 1x 3 Days XP Boost, 1 Silver Chest
  • HUNTMASTER – Stag Knight, 15x Spirit Brews, 150,000x Silver, 15x Greater Arcane Potions
  • STAGSLAYER – Stag Knight, 1x Epic Skill Tome, 45x XP Brews, 150,000x Silver
  • MONKEYKING – Sun Wukong, 300,000x Silver, 15x Spirit XP Brews, 15x Greater Spirit Potions
  • SUPREME6 – Supreme Galek, 25x Void Brews, 5x Great Void Potion, 300,000x Silver
  • DEMONSLAYER – Tholin Foulbe, 15x Greater Spirit Potions, 300,000x Silver
  • STONECOLD – Thylessia, 25x Force Brews, 3x Rank 3 Chickens, 3x Epic Skill Tomes, 300,000x Silver
  • FREEFROG – Toragi The Frog, 20x XP Brews, 200,000x Silver
  • UDKING – Ultimate Deathknight
  • SUBSCRIBEMIDGAMECHANNEL – Urticata, 10x Spirit Brews, 100,000x Silver
  • 2GTSpringTricks – 1x Four-star Chicken, 50x Energy, 200,000x Silver
  • RAIDCURIOUSER – 50x Multi-battles, 20x XP Brews, 1x Energy Refill, 200,000x Silver
  • SpringTricks2GT – 1x Four-star Chicken, 200,000x Silver, 50x Energy
  • TRICKORTREAT – 250x Energy, 25x Void Brews, 1x Five-star Chicken, 150x Multi-battles
  • TRIVIADUNGEON – 30x Multi-battles, 15x XP Brews, 300,000x Silver

Many of these starter promos unlock a Champion alongside other useful resources, and if you're struggling to decide which one to pick then a lot of players recommend MONKEYKING to get Sun Wukong as a useful fighter.

How to redeem Raid promo codes

An arrow showing how to access the Raid Shadow Legends codes menu on PC and Android

(Image credit: Plarium Games)

To redeem Raid Shadow Legends codes on PC (via Plarium Play only) and Android, all you need to do is tap the three bar icon on the left side of the Bastion screen to open the menu. From there, select the Promo Codes option and then enter a code before hitting Confirm to claim your reward.

The website to redeem Raid Shadow Legends codes for iPhone and other platforms

(Image credit: Plarium Games)

However, you can't redeem Raid codes directly through the game on other PC formats or iPhone, so instead you need to visit the official Plarium promo codes website to claim them there. Log in to your linked Plarium account, then use the Enter Promo Code text box to type in a code before hitting Redeem to send your rewards to the game.

Remember, you can only redeem one Raid Shadow Legends promo code per day, regardless of the entry method you use, so make it count!

Expired Raid codes

  • 1MGIFT – 300,000x Silver, 1x Energy Refill, 2x Rare Skill Tome, 3x Rank 3 Chickens
  • 2GTNEWBIE – Kellan the Shrike, 2x Energy Refill, 200,000x Silver
  • Click4Gameplay – Mordecai, 1x Multi-battle, 10x Force XP Brews, 200,000x Silver
  • FROSTBRINGER – FrostBringer, 15x Magic XP Brews, 300,000x Silver
  • only4midgamesubs – 1x Four-star Chicken, 10x XP Brew, 200,000x Silver
  • POWERSTARTER – Tallia, Energy, Multi-battles, Silver
  • RAID450K – 15x XP Brews, 1x Epic Skill Tome, Energy Refill, 450,000x Silver
  • RAID7YEARS – 1x Void Shard, 300x Energy, 300,000x Silver, 20x XP Brews
  • SUPERPOWERS – Deacon Armstrong, 1x Epic Book, 200,000x Silver, 24x Magic XP Brews
  • wefinallyplayedit – 10x XP Brews, 1x Energy Refill, 100,000x Silver
  • Yearlygift – 150x Multi-battles, 1x Four-star Chicken, 10x XP Brews, 500,000x Silver, 100x Energy

There have been plenty of expired Raid codes over the years, and some of the more recent ones are listed here for reference only. Promos tend to come and go, so make sure you keep on top of the current codes to no miss out on any rewards.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.

Iain Wilson
Iain Wilson
Guides Editor

Iain originally joined Future in 2012 to write guides for CVG, PSM3, and Xbox World, before moving on to join GamesRadar in 2013 as Guides Editor. His words have also appeared in OPM, OXM, PC Gamer, GamesMaster, and SFX. He is better known to many as ‘Mr Trophy’, due to his slightly unhealthy obsession with amassing intangible PlayStation silverware, and he now has over 1,000 Platinum pots weighing down the shelves of his virtual award cabinet. He does not care for Xbox Achievements.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

LATEST ARTICLES
  1. The Rings of Power season 2 trailer
    1
    Rings of Power Seasons 1 and 2 are getting an official 4K Blu-ray release, and if even Amazon can admit physical media is still worth our time, I have no idea what that says about PlayStation
  2. 2
    The Witcher 3: Songs of the Past fixes Roach's "movement behavior," but you can turn the fix off
  3. 3
    Star Fox Adventures finally hits Switch 2 today, and I'm willing myself to believe it's still good
  4. 4
    You probably shouldn't play the Zelda Ocarina of Time remake with an N64 controller, but I'm willing to try anyway
  5. 5
    Kirby and the World Beyond may be the first open-world Kirby game, coming to Switch 2 in spring 2027