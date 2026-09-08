The Veil codes (September 2026) for race rerolls and more

The Veil codes can help you to expand your character options as you attempt to endure the mysterious and foreboding labyrinth that stretches ahead of you. Hordes of monsters stand in your way, along with any other players that choose chaos and take a PvP approach to their adventures instead of working together.
The promos you can claim provide free Race Rerolls, which are used to roll the RNG dice in the character creator to give you different base stats to build on, as well as cosmetic items to wear in this roleplaying Roblox experience. If you're ready to brave the labyrinth, then these are the codes for The Veil and how to redeem them.
If you'd prefer some more general promos that can be applied to all of your experiences, we've got the most recent Roblox promo codes covered.
All The Veil codes
The following The Veil codes can now be claimed:
VERITYBOMB – 3x Race Rerolls
RELEASE – 6x Race Rerolls, Party Hat
As you can see from the first couple of codes for The Veil, Race Rerolls are the main reward you'll receive, though this offering may expand as the experience develops. The launch promo also gets you a Party Hat to wear to celebrate the game's release as you explore the labyrinth.
To redeem The Veil codes, you first need to join the BlackstarDW Studios community group, which you should do from the Roblox menu before you jump in as I couldn't see a way to join from within the experience. Complete the initial tutorial to learn the controls, then hit the three vertical dots icon at the top of the screen before scrolling down to select the glowing Shop option.
Within the Shop menu, either scroll to the bottom or hit the Codes option on the left to jump straight to it, then use the Redeem codes here! text box to enter a promo and redeem it. Codes for The Veil are case-sensitive so type them carefully, and there is no obvious visual indication that a promo has been successfully redeemed – though you'll see any physical items awarded appear in your inventory at the bottom of the screen.
Expired The Veil codes
No expired codes
At the moment there are no expired The Veil codes, as they haven't been part of this experience for long. It's unlikely the launch promos will stick around, so make sure you claim the active promos as soon as possible.
Iain originally joined Future in 2012 to write guides for CVG, PSM3, and Xbox World, before moving on to join GamesRadar in 2013 as Guides Editor. His words have also appeared in OPM, OXM, PC Gamer, GamesMaster, and SFX. He is better known to many as ‘Mr Trophy’, due to his slightly unhealthy obsession with amassing intangible PlayStation silverware, and he now has over 1,000 Platinum pots weighing down the shelves of his virtual award cabinet. He does not care for Xbox Achievements.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.