Anime Fighting Simulator codes (September 2026) for Shards, Boosts, and more

These Anime Fighting Simulator codes will come in super handy as you're levelling up your weapons and abilities in the fighting game. Whether you need to buff you Chakra, your sword, or your durability, you'll be able to do so with most of the codes below.
Luckily, redemption codes come in thick and fast for this Roblox experience, and I'll be keeping an eye on the latest announcements so you don't miss any. So, whether it's Tensei Shards or a training speed boost you're after, take a look at the Anime Fighting Simulator codes below.
If you'd also like some rewards that can be used in many other experiences as well, then we have all of the current Roblox promo codes too.
All Anime Fighting Simulator codes
These are the Anime Fighting Simulator codes you can redeem in-game right now:
TOURNEYFIX - 1x Temporary Server Boost, 4x Stat Boost, 4x Chikara Boost, 2x Tensei Shard Booster
TRIPLET - 2,000x Tensei Shards, 1,000x Tower Tokens, 2x Shifting Serum, 4x Training Speed Boost, 4x Stat Boost
As you can see from the list above, there are a load of great rewards to be had from redeeming these Anime Fighting Simulator codes. New codes often come through every few days, so I'll be updating this list regularly. Check back frequently to make sure you don't miss out.
To redeem Anime Fighting Simulator codes, simply access the Shop via the basket button on the left-hand menu. From here, you'll see the Codes tab at the end of the top bar. Select this, enter your code into the box, and hit Redeem.
Enter codes exactly as they appear above to ensure that you get your rewards.
After studying Music and Lifestyle journalism and writing a column for a stylish lifestyle magazine in her hometown of Brighton, Danielle finally found her feet writing about videogames for WePC in 2021. She then honed her guides writing skills at PCGamesN between 2022 and 2026, when she took those skills to GamesRadar as a Guides Writer. Danielle's guides are a safe space - she definitely got stuck before you did, which is why she's perfect for the job. When she's not replaying the Silent Hill games or a more up-to-date single-player horror game, you'll find her fighting for her life in Dead by Daylight, tending to a garden in Stardew Valley, or doing both in Minecraft.
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