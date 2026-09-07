Jump To:

Anime Fighting Simulator codes (September 2026) for Shards, Boosts, and more

Guides
By
Published

You'll want to redeem these Anime Fighting Simulator codes if you want to boost your stats, Chakra, and even training speed

An anime character with flames on their face in Anime Fighting Simulator
(Image credit: Anime Fighting Simulator BZ)
Jump To:

These Anime Fighting Simulator codes will come in super handy as you're levelling up your weapons and abilities in the fighting game. Whether you need to buff you Chakra, your sword, or your durability, you'll be able to do so with most of the codes below.

Luckily, redemption codes come in thick and fast for this Roblox experience, and I'll be keeping an eye on the latest announcements so you don't miss any. So, whether it's Tensei Shards or a training speed boost you're after, take a look at the Anime Fighting Simulator codes below.

If you'd also like some rewards that can be used in many other experiences as well, then we have all of the current Roblox promo codes too.

All Anime Fighting Simulator codes

The Anime Fighting Simulator codes redemption box

(Image credit: Anime Fighting Simulator codes BZ)

These are the Anime Fighting Simulator codes you can redeem in-game right now:

  • TOURNEYFIX - 1x Temporary Server Boost, 4x Stat Boost, 4x Chikara Boost, 2x Tensei Shard Booster
  • TRIPLET - 2,000x Tensei Shards, 1,000x Tower Tokens, 2x Shifting Serum, 4x Training Speed Boost, 4x Stat Boost

As you can see from the list above, there are a load of great rewards to be had from redeeming these Anime Fighting Simulator codes. New codes often come through every few days, so I'll be updating this list regularly. Check back frequently to make sure you don't miss out.

Latest Videos FromGamesRadar+

How to redeem Anime Fighting Simulator codes

An orange arrow points to the shop section where you can redeem Anime Fighting Simulator codes.

(Image credit: Anime Fighting Simulator BZ)

To redeem Anime Fighting Simulator codes, simply access the Shop via the basket button on the left-hand menu. From here, you'll see the Codes tab at the end of the top bar. Select this, enter your code into the box, and hit Redeem.

Enter codes exactly as they appear above to ensure that you get your rewards.

Expired Anime Fighting Simulator codes

  • FASTFIX - 1x Server Boost
  • FIGHT - 2,000x Tensei, 4x Speed, 4x Stat, 10x Trait Rerolls
  • TOURNEY - 1,500x Chikara, 1,500x Tensei Shards, 4x Training Speed Boost, 4x Stat Boost, 4x Yen Boost
  • 7.5SHUTDOWN - 1,500x Tensei, 1x Temp Server Boost
  • SEASON2 - 750x Tensei Shards, 4x Stat Boosts, 4x Training Speed Boosts, 10x Trait Rerolls
  • MOREFIXES - 1x Server Boost, 2x Stat Boosts, 750x Tensei Shards, 2x Yen Boosts
  • FLAMEBREATHING - 5,000x Chikara, 750x Tensei Shards, 5x Stat Boosts, 5x Training Speed Boosts, 5x Yen Boosts
  • MIDWEEK - 500x Tensei Shards, 2x Training Speed Boosts, 2x Yen Boosts, 10x Trait Rerolls
  • DIM2FASTFIX - 500x Tensei Shards, 1x Server Boost
  • DIM2FIXES - 1x Temp Server Boost, 500x Tensei Shards
  • DIMENSION2 - 500x Tensei Shards, 2x Yen Boosts, 2x Stat Boosts, 2x Speed Training Boosts
  • UPDFIXES - 1x Temporary Server Boost
  • LIBERATION - 2x Stat Boost, 2x Yen Boost, 1,000x Chikara, 1x Server Boost
  • WTOPSPEED - 1x Temp Server Boost
  • RUMBLING - 4x Stat Boosts, 2x Training Boosts, 10x Trait Rerolls, 1x Temp Server Boost
  • SHUTDOWNBOOST - 1x Temporary Server Boost
  • FIVEUPDATE - 2,000x Chikara, 2x Stat Boosts, 2x Yen Boosts, 2x Training Speed Boosts
  • UPDATEWED - 2x Stat Boosts, 2x Yen Boosts, 1,000x Chikara, 1x Server Boost
  • UPD4RELEASE - 3x Stat Boosts, 2x Yen Boosts, 1,000x Chikara, 2x Fruit Rolls
  • SWORDINCIDENT - 4x Stat Boosts, 2x Yen Boosts, 1,000x Chikara, 2x Limbo Keys
  • MIDBUGFIX - 1,000x Chikara, 1x Server Boost, 2x Stat Boosts, 2x Yen Boosts
  • BPEXP - 400x Battle Pass XP
  • 100THOUSANDLIKES - 1,000x Chikara, 3x Stat Boosts, 3x Fruit Rolls
  • HOTFIXPATCH - 3,000x Chikara, 2x Fruit Rolls, 2x Stat Boosts
  • UPD3RELEASE - 3x Chikara Boost, 3x Yen Boost, 3x Stat Boost, 1,000x Chikara, 1x Champion Luck Boost
  • MIDWEEKUPD - 3x Stat Boost, 3x Yen Boost, 3x Fruit Rolls, 1,000x Chikara
  • QUICKSHUTDOWN - 2,000x Chikara, 2x Stat Boosts, 2x Yen Boosts
  • UPDATE2PLAY - 3x Yen Boost, 3x Stat Boost, 3x Fruit Rolls, 12x Trait Rerolls, 1,000x Chikara Shards
  • DELAYCODE - 8x Dungeon Keys
  • QUICKFIX - 3x Server Boosts
  • THANKYOUFOR50K - 3x Fruit Rolls, 2x Yen Boosts, 2x Stat Boost, 10x Trait Rerolls, 2x Training Speed Boost
  • 100KFAVS - 2x Chikara Boosts, 10x Trait Rerolls, 3x Fruit Rolls, 3x Stat Boosts, 500x Chikara Shards
  • UPDATE1 - 1x Stat Boost, 1x Chikara boost, 1x Yen Boost, 12x Trait Reroll, 5x Fruit Rolls, 1x Malevolent Key, 1,000x Chikara
  • THANKYOUSUPPORT - 1x Fruit Roll, 2x Stat Boost
  • RELEASE - 600x Chikara Shards, 1x Speed Training Boost

Loads of Anime Fighting Simulator codes have already expired, as you can see from the list above, so be sure to redeem any current codes while you have the chance.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.

Danielle Rose
Danielle Rose
Guides Writer

After studying Music and Lifestyle journalism and writing a column for a stylish lifestyle magazine in her hometown of Brighton, Danielle finally found her feet writing about videogames for WePC in 2021. She then honed her guides writing skills at PCGamesN between 2022 and 2026, when she took those skills to GamesRadar as a Guides Writer. Danielle's guides are a safe space - she definitely got stuck before you did, which is why she's perfect for the job. When she's not replaying the Silent Hill games or a more up-to-date single-player horror game, you'll find her fighting for her life in Dead by Daylight, tending to a garden in Stardew Valley, or doing both in Minecraft.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

LATEST ARTICLES
  1. Coen in his broken house in The Blood of Dawnwalker Home Sweet Home quest
    1
    The Blood of Dawnwalker Home Sweet Home quest walkthrough
  2. 2
    Onimusha: Way of the Sword continues the 2026 hot streak Capcom started with Resident Evil Requiem and Pragmata by selling 1 million copies in a single day
  3. 3
    "Took my interest in the set from 0 to 100": Lego Astro Bot leaks as a free gift for the PlayStation kit
  4. 4
    Robert Pattinson describes The Batman 2 as a "radical retelling" of Batman, and fans think that means he's joining the DCU
  5. 5
    As Sony plans to kill discs, PS3 emulator RPCS3 is bringing them back – you can now play physical games on PC straight from your disc drive