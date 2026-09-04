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NBA 2K27 locker codes (September 2026) for free packs

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Locker codes for NBA 2K27 will get you free rewards including items for MyCareer and MyTeam

A Chicago Bulls player stands on the court in NBA 2K27, in which you can redeem promo codes
(Image credit: 2K)
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NBA 2K27 locker codes are now here, to help get the new season underway. We're hitting the court again in the latest instalment of this long-running basketball series, and there are promos available to redeem for bonus items to help you through your career, as has become a staple for 2K sports sims. If you're looking for some freebies, then here are all of the active locker codes for NBA 2K27 right now.

Active NBA 2K27 locker codes

NBA 2K27

(Image credit: 2K)
  • MYTEAM-TRAINING-HUB – Series 1 Deluxe Pack in MyTeam new!

To coincide with the launch of the game, we have our first NBA 2K27 locker code for a MyTeam Deluxe Pack. Based on previous instalments this initial promo won't stick around for long, so make sure you get it redeemed as soon as possible.

How to redeem NBA 2K27 locker codes

NBA 2K27

(Image credit: 2K)

To redeem NBA 2K27 locker codes, you just need to follow the same process as in previous years which you may already be familiar with. Simply head to the MyTeam section from the main menu, then move along to the Market tab and select the Locker Codes option from there. Type or copy and paste in a promo, then submit it to receive your reward. Make sure you enter the locker code exactly as written, including the hyphens, otherwise you'll have to completely retype it again.

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Expired NBA 2K27 locker codes

  • No expired locker codes

There are currently no expired NBA 2K27 locker codes, as the latest instalment has only just launched. However, the promos often expire within a week of being revealed, so it won't be long until they start moving down here.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.

Iain Wilson
Iain Wilson
Guides Editor

Iain originally joined Future in 2012 to write guides for CVG, PSM3, and Xbox World, before moving on to join GamesRadar in 2013 as Guides Editor. His words have also appeared in OPM, OXM, PC Gamer, GamesMaster, and SFX. He is better known to many as ‘Mr Trophy’, due to his slightly unhealthy obsession with amassing intangible PlayStation silverware, and he now has over 1,000 Platinum pots weighing down the shelves of his virtual award cabinet. He does not care for Xbox Achievements.

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