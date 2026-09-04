Friend of a Friend in Star Wars Zero Company explained

The Friend of a Friend choice operation in Star Wars Zero Company has you pick between three different plants without making it clear what any of them actually do. Between the Nysillin, Marcan Herb, and Brula Fruit, even experts on Star Wars lore can only make rough guesses at what to expect. In fact, all of these results result in useful buffs, but depending on your current status, some will be more or less helpful.
What's the best choice for the Friend of a Friend operation in Star Wars Zero Company?
The Friend of a Friend choice operation offers you to send two operators (not including Droids) to obtain one of three plants, or decline altogether. Here's the outcome of each option:
Nysillin: Fully heals both operators of all injuries. If they have no injuries, it has no effect.
Marcan Herb: Improves the bond between both operators.
Brula Fruit: Increases the max health of both operators by 4.
Decline: No effect or benefit (don't pick this!)
It probably goes without saying that the one thing you shouldn't do is decline, as there's no advantage to doing so. If you have two severely injured operators then a free heal can be beneficial, but if that's not the case, I recommend picking either of the other two.
A health boost is good for pretty much any character, especially tanks or mission-critical figures like Hawks, and increasing the bond can allow for Bond Training that can bestow various benefits (including, depending on randomisation, a +4 bonus to max health).
Joel Franey is a writer, journalist, podcaster and Very Tired Man with a BA from Brunel University, a Masters from Sussex University and a decade working in games journalism, often focused on guides coverage but also in reviews, features and news. His love of games is strongest when it comes to groundbreaking narratives like Disco Elysium, UnderTale and Baldur's Gate 3, as well as innovative or refined gameplay experiences like XCOM, Sifu, Arkham Asylum or Slay the Spire. He is a firm believer that the vast majority of games would be improved by adding a grappling hook, and if they already have one, they should probably add another just to be safe. You can find old work of his at Eurogamer, Gfinity, USgamer, SFX Magazine, RPS, Dicebreaker, VG247, and more.
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