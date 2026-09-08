All Halloween The Game civilian escape options and how to use them

As a civilian, knowing all the ways to escape in Halloween the Game is the only way you're going to stand a chance to get away from Haddonfield before Michael Myers gets his hands on you.
There are a few different Halloween the Game exits, and you need to find different elements to open them, so knowing which exits require which items and tools and how to find them is necessary to getting out alive.
All Halloween the Game escapes
There are four main ways to escape Haddonfield on any of the Halloween the Game maps. They are:
The easiest of these is the cellar hatch, as even the most difficult can be opened with the fewest items, followed by the powered gate. Getting away in the car, meanwhile, requires a few more things to come together in your favor, but is certainly possible, especially if you're working as a team. Finally, there's the police exit, which is simple in itself, but doesn't activate until later in the game. Here's each of them explained in more detail:
Cellar hatch escape
This is the easiest way to escape and, if you're lucky, you can even make it happen quite quickly. There are usually a couple of different hatches on each map, and they each have various requirements. While they're all locked, one might be covered with leaves while another can be blocked with wood you need to cut through. If you're really lucky, you may find a hatch that's only locked with no other requirements, and this is obviously the quickest and easiest escape of all.
What's even better is that you can open the padlock with either a key or boltcutters, so the odds are really in your favor, as long as you can find the hatch itself.
Sedan car escape
To get out alive in the sedan car, you need to find a total of four things: the sedan key, a gas can, a repair kit, and the car itself, which is a big ask. As I've mentioned in my Halloween The Game tips guide, it's best to check out as much of the map as possible as quickly as possible, and the main reason for this is the car. At least once you've found it, if you are lucky enough to find all three of the other items, you'll know where to head with them.
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Gate escape
On the outskirts of the town, you're able to find a powered gate, which lets you out once you have two things: a bolt cutter or exit key and a fuse. This was one of the hardest escapes due to the rarity of fuses, but they seem to be more common now. There is also a chance you'll need a hatchet to destroy boards blocking the gate, making this exit slightly more troublesome.
Police escape
There are a couple of ways to escape via the police, but the main one is to make enough successful calls to the cops that a police wagon turns up. Once on the map, you can simply head into the back of the van for a safe exit. This requires an additional phone call to the police once the full three-star alert level has been reached.
The other method can be done much sooner but isn't as easy. You can escape in any of the police cars that appear throughout the match, but you'll need a police person's car key to do so, which can be found on a dead cop's corpse. Eek.
Something that plays heavily into getting out alive is which character you choose to play, so take a look at my Halloween civilian tier list if you want to pick the best.
After studying Music and Lifestyle journalism and writing a column for a stylish lifestyle magazine in her hometown of Brighton, Danielle finally found her feet writing about videogames for WePC in 2021. She then honed her guides writing skills at PCGamesN between 2022 and 2026, when she took those skills to GamesRadar as a Guides Writer. Danielle's guides are a safe space - she definitely got stuck before you did, which is why she's perfect for the job. When she's not replaying the Silent Hill games or a more up-to-date single-player horror game, you'll find her fighting for her life in Dead by Daylight, tending to a garden in Stardew Valley, or doing both in Minecraft.
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