Anime Galaxies codes (October 2026) for Gems, Trait Crystals, and more

Anime Galaxies codes are here to give you a head start in the latest anime tower defense experience, as you assemble your dream team from the cast of legendary champions you can summon forth. There are rotating banners to pull from, with units ranging from Secret and Shiny to Mythic rarity for you to seek out.
Using these promos will give you a ready supply of Gems and Trait Crystals, which can be spent on unlocking fresh units to add to your collection, along with Stat Tokens and Stat Locks to modify how they operate in this strategic Roblox experience. If you're ready to start building an anime army, then these are the codes for Anime Galaxies and how to redeem them.
If you're looking for more general promos with rewards that apply across all experiences, then we've got the latest Roblox promo codes covered.
All Anime Galaxies codes
The following Anime Galaxies codes are available to be claimed:
100KVIS – 2,000x Gems, 100x Trait Crystals, 20x Stat Tokens
1KFAV – 1,500x Gems, 100x Trait Crystals, 20x Stat Locks
RELEASE – 1,500x Gems, 50x Trait Crystals, 10x Stat Tokens
1KCCU – 2,500x Gems, 100x Trait Crystals, 20x Stat Tokens
We already have a handful of codes for Anime Galaxies for you to claim, which so far offer varying amounts of Gems and Trait Crystals plus with Stat Tokens or Stat Locks. Naturally these rewards all stack, so claim everything to build up your balances.
To redeem Anime Galaxies codes, all you have to do is walk up to the CODES Fountain in the main lobby area, and this will automatically pop up a Codes menu screen. From there, use the Enter a code... text box to type in a promo, then hit Redeem to collect your rewards. Note that codes for Anime Galaxies are case-sensitive, so you need to enter them exactly as written, though you'll get a warning reminding you of this if you forget.
Expired Anime Galaxies codes
No expired codes
I don't have any expired Anime Galaxies codes to inform you about at the moment, but this isn't surprising given the recent launch. It's likely promos will start moving down here in the future, so make sure you've claimed any active codes while you can.
Iain originally joined Future in 2012 to write guides for CVG, PSM3, and Xbox World, before moving on to join GamesRadar in 2013 as Guides Editor. His words have also appeared in OPM, OXM, PC Gamer, GamesMaster, and SFX. He is better known to many as ‘Mr Trophy’, due to his slightly unhealthy obsession with amassing intangible PlayStation silverware, and he now has over 1,000 Platinum pots weighing down the shelves of his virtual award cabinet. He does not care for Xbox Achievements.
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