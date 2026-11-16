In 2016, artist Cyangmou, or Thomas Feichtmeir, helped with the effort to sell Bandai Namco on a 2D, even more Metroidvania-infused version of Dark Souls. Feichtmeir used his rendition of a Dark Souls 3 boss fight, the Dancer of the Boreal Valley, to demonstrate the vision of the pitch – art which was eventually released in 2022 when the NDA finally dropped. The pixel art on display was fabulous. Feichtmeir's new project, Vampire Tactics, a roguelike tactics game about heroes and bloodsuckers, is even prettier.
Few games are so perfectly named. Vampire Tactics is about vampires using their abilities to command and grow armies under threat of minion permadeath. Its Steam page promises "dozens of units," a wide range of skills and equipment, and "ever-changing" castles and battles within the roguelite formula.
The turn-based combat also looks to be grid-based and instanced, with 3x3 squads of enemies eking out kills and advantages based on their attributes and range. The option to exsanguinate enemies and turn them into minions surely would have come in handy in Final Fantasy Tactics, another perfectly named video game.
What I'm really struck by at this early stage, with fresh developer and publisher Pixel Conspiracy not offering a release date just yet, is the pixel art of Vampire Tactics. Commanders like vampire knight Lucius and moon princess Daphne look incredible.
In a Reddit post, Feichtmeir explained that "portraits all fit for the 640x360 res of the game," making several examples about 330 pixels tall, and the detail crammed into that limited space is superb. In combat, unit sprites likewise pack in personality fit while keeping, at first blush, readable silhouettes.
When my first look at a game prompts an involuntary verbal response from me – in this case, "Fuck me, that is some good pixel art" – odds are good it's going on my wishlist, which is where Vampire Tactics will sit on Steam until I can play it.
Austin has been a game journalist for 12 years, having freelanced for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, IGN, Sports Illustrated, and more while finishing his journalism degree. He's been with GamesRadar+ since 2019. They've yet to realize his position is a cover for his career-spanning Destiny column, and he's kept the ruse going with a lot of news and the occasional feature, all while playing as many roguelikes as possible.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.