Resident Evil creator Shinji Mikami says his new game is coming out in 2027

Resident Evil series creator Shinji Mikami says the debut title from his new studio Unbound is on track to release next year.
Mikami said as much during an appearance on a Japanese podcast last month, but his comments seem to have slipped under the radar until Twitter account Genki shared them. The interview is entirely in Japanese with no official translation, but according to machine translation, Mikami says the game will be out somewhere around the middle of 2027.
That is unfortunately the only clear-cut aspect of this story, as everything else starts getting really confusing the deeper you dig. News of Unbound's formation didn't become widely circulated until March of this year, but the studio's official website says it was established in 2022, which is before Mikami left his previous studio, Tango Gameworks, the team behind The Evil Within, Ghostwire Tokyo, and Hi-Fi Rush. The website itself is also an overstimulating mess of cryptic, flashing imagery, Japanese and English-language text, and a broken countdown clock.
Separately, there's been some conflicting information about the nature of Unbound's debut title. Mikami's longtime collaborator Masato Kimura described the game as "a AAA title for high-end consumers," but in this new(ish) interview, Mikami says it's a relatively small game. Again, it's machine-translated, but that definitely would conflict with the idea of a premium, big-budget AAA game.
Unbound was acquired by Stellar Blade developer Shift Up in 2026, so it stands to reason that funding isn't an issue in terms of overall scale, but the latest comments from Mikami seem to indicate a smaller release. All that is to say, we know virtually nothing about this game beyond the fact that it's apparently coming in 2027. Whether it'll be another survival horror game like Mikami is known for or something completely different, I suppose we'll find out next year.
After earning an English degree from ASU, I worked as a corporate copy editor while freelancing for places like SFX Magazine, Screen Rant, Game Revolution, and MMORPG on the side. I got my big break here in 2019 with a freelance news gig, and I was hired on as GamesRadar's west coast Staff Writer in 2021. That means I'm responsible for managing the site's western regional executive branch, AKA my home office, and writing about whatever horror game I'm too afraid to finish.
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