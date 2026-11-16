Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic director was "circling" a revival of BioWare's RPG for years, then Disney asked for a "spiritual successor" to KOTOR

I imagine most BioWare fans would argue that the studio's peak happened somewhere between Dragon Age: Origins and Mass Effect 2. For me, though, the absolute high point was Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, and I was always a little bitter that the devs moved on to create Mass Effect rather than finishing Revan's story in a proper KOTOR 3. That's why seeing Casey Hudson, original director of KOTOR, return with a spiritual successor in Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic is so exciting, and it's apparently been a long time coming.
"We had lots of ideas, including, like, 'Do we get funding to continue with what we were doing? Are there other paths forward?' But over the years – myself and folks from our team, we worked on the original Knights of the Old Republic way back in the day, and since then BioWare also had the Old Republic MMO. So we've kept up connections with folks at Lucasfilm," he says.
Some time after Humanoid Origin shut down, Hudson explains, "the head of Disney Games reached out and said, 'Hey, what if we put a dent in the universe and made, essentially, the next in the line of Knights of the Old Republic games? The spiritual successor.'"
The Critical Path of Mass Effect's Casey Hudson - YouTube
Hudson says he'd been "circling" the idea of returning to KOTOR for some time. "It's something that I would love to do, but I was either doing other things or other projects. There were times when maybe it wasn't right for Lucasfilm, or they weren't ready for it. There wasn't really a fit."
He was excited both by the possibility of returning to KOTOR and bringing back "some of the the top folks we've worked with," but surviving a studio shutdown leads you to "become the most skeptical person on earth," he says. "You don't really trust anyone to follow through with a deal or funding until things are signed, done, and legit."
Getting those contracts finalized is how Hudson spent "the first half" of 2025. Then he spent the rest of the year "just starting to assemble our team, doing a prototype, and then creating the announcement trailer."
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
Yes, that means that Fate of the Old Republic had only barely entered development at the time of its reveal at The Game Awards last year, but Hudson seems confident we won't be waiting forever for it to be finished. The team works "at a very brisk pace," and he says we should expect "new announcements" sometime next year.
Dustin Bailey joined the GamesRadar team as a Staff Writer in May 2022, and is currently based in Missouri. He's been covering games (with occasional dalliances in the worlds of anime and pro wrestling) since 2015, first as a freelancer, then as a news writer at PCGamesN for nearly five years. His love for games was sparked somewhere between Metal Gear Solid 2 and Knights of the Old Republic, and these days you can usually find him splitting his entertainment time between retro gaming, the latest big action-adventure title, or a long haul in American Truck Simulator.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.