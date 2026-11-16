Explaining Super Smash Bros was a nightmare, says Masahiro Sakurai, because it was deliberately different from arcade champion Street Fighter

You'd think something like Super Smash Bros. would be easy to sell. It's Pikachu, Link and Mario fighting each other – what's not to love? Well, creator Masahiro Sakurai has revealed it was a difficult pitch because of his platformer-inspired vision of the gameplay.
The longtime figurehead of the Smash Bros series recalled the conversations for Denfamicogamer. "Think about if Smash Bros. had normal fighting game rules," he says, translated by Nintendo Everything. "In a one-on-one battle, you'd have guard, attack, and special attacks, and once your energy is depleted, you're KOed and the match is over. I don’t think the original Smash Bros. would have been released like that."
He notes that if it had shipped with mechanics similar to Street Fighter or Tekken, it would've been seen as a "novelty" and not lasted the way it has. "I made the game confidently believing that the ingenuity of Smash Bros. and gameplay hooks of elements such as damage accumulation and positioning would be fun," he recalls.
"At the time though, it was criticized by people who couldn’t get into the differences it had from Street Fighter 2 and Virtua Fighter," he says.
I can believe it. The original Super Smash Bros. stood out like a sore thumb in the fighting game landscape. The series still does, to an extent, but between its own legacy and a number of clones and pretenders, it's not as singular within the industry.
Sakurai then doubles down on the trickiness of selling the core ideas internally. "But it’s actually very difficult to 'intentionally add ingenuity,'" he adds. "When there are no previous examples, it’s very difficult to explain to staff, and it’s also very important - and difficult - to think about how to aim for and proceed towards what we want."
At least we know he was successful. Craving your own path can be hard, especially when it involves pitting beloved characters against each other in a novel way.
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Anthony is an Irish entertainment and games journalist, now based in Glasgow. He previously served as Senior Anime Writer at Dexerto and News Editor at The Digital Fix, on top of providing work for Variety, IGN, Den of Geek, PC Gamer, and many more. Besides Studio Ghibli, horror movies, and The Muppets, he enjoys action-RPGs, heavy metal, and pro-wrestling. He interviewed Animal once, not that he won’t stop going on about it or anything.
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