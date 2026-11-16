The DualSense Edge is taking a very rare discount as GTA 6 downloads onto your console

Don't say that Sony can't time a discount well - the brand has finally given its DualSense Edge pro controller an early Black Friday deal, the week of GTA 6's release. I've seen previous Black Fridays, Prime Days, and other huge AAA releases happen, and the price of the DualSense Edge hasn't budged, but as soon as it's being considered one of the best controllers for GTA 6, the discounts finally arrive.
If you're a Prime member and you order this today, there's a good chance it'll arrive with you before the 19th, when the game becomes available to play. It's a whole $30 off the cost of the gamepad, which brings the $200 price tag to a much more palatable $169 at Amazon.
The discount stands for both the Black and White models of the DualSense Edge, and the price is the same at Walmart if you want to try your luck at collecting it at a nearby store before the 19th. In the UK, the price has come down to £149.99.
The last time we saw the DualSense Edge drop to this price was back in June, but its lowest price ever is $159.99, only $10 more affordable than it is now. According to the Amazon price history data I'm seeing, it's dropped as low as it is currently only three or four times since its arrival on the shelves in 2023. Before May last year, it had only dipped its toe in the discount aisle down to $200 or even $195 - which were sorry excuses for discounts.
Personally, seeing as Rockstar won't launch GTA 6 on PC at the same time as consoles, the DualSense Edge is the controller I'd recommend experiencing the game with if you have the budget. I said a similar thing last week when I recommended other gamepads for GTA 6, but seeing as Rockstar has been in cahoots with PlayStation for launch, there are all sorts of DualSense perks you can enjoy in the game. The DualSense Edge will get access to all of those PlayStation-bespoke features, but give you more comfort and functionality than the stock controller (which is also discounted at the moment, FYI).
What are you actually getting? Besides the hold-all charging case the Edge comes in, you also get some swappable thumbsticks, two magnetic back paddles (that come in various shapes), and refined, rounded corners to the bottoms of the grips. These make a genuine difference to how comfortable the DualSense is in your hands, and trigger stop switches give you the chance to find the squeeze that feels best for you.
There's more you can do with the DualSense on the software side, and clever profile-switching buttons rest below the thumbsticks. In a practical sense, I think most players will set these up and not touch them often, so the paragraph above lists the stuff you'll actually care about when playing GTA.
What you're not getting here is any sort of enhanced battery life - so don't expect that to be any less dire than the regular DualSense. Similarly, the Edge still uses potentiometer thumbstick modules, which means they're just as prone to stick drift from prolonged use. That's a real shame, but at least you'll have access to haptic feedback and adaptive trigger resistance, which the other best PS5 candidates don't have due to licensing issues.
One of my earliest memories is playing SuperMario64 and wondering why the controller I held had three grips, but I only had two hands. Ever since I've been in love with video games and their technology. After graduating from Edinburgh Napier University with a degree in Journalism, I contributed to the Scottish Games Network and completed an Editorial Internship at Expert Reviews. Over the last decade, I’ve been managing my own YouTube channel about my love of games too. These days, I'm one of the resident hardware nerds at GamesRadar+, and I take the lead on our coverage of gaming PCs, VR, controllers, gaming chairs, and content creation gear. Now, I better stop myself here before I get talking about my favourite games like HUNT: Showdown, Dishonored, and Towerfall Ascension.
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