GameSir is launching its first-ever controller with a built-in screen and tunable thumbstick tension, and you can pre-order it now

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Out of nowhere, GameSir announces the Nova Vision for Switch and PC players

A reveal image for the GameSir Nova Vision in black and white
(Image credit: GameSir)
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GameSir is probably the most prolific brand in the controller space, but as gamepads with screens have emerged from almost every corner in the last few years, GameSir has stayed silent. It's a surprise, then, that GameSir has revealed the Nova Vision today, a Switch 2 controller that's got a screen and menu system integrated into it.

Not only is it the first GameSir controller with a screen, but it's also the first with adjustable thumbstick tension. This is another emerging trend in the controller space in 2026, with FlyDigi's Vader 5S leading the charge, but being flanked by the 8BitDo Ultimate 3 and the Nacon Revolution Pro X. Usually, with this feature, you twist the thumbstick gates to either increase or decrease the physical tension in each one. On the Nova Vision, however, you twist the thumbsticks themselves.

The integrated menu system, like the ones in its rival controllers, will help you adjust back button assignments, stick settings, profiles, connections, and more. It seems pretty conclusive, although it's called VisionOS - the same name as the OS used for Apple's Vision Pro headset. Hopefully that doesn't end in tears... or a lawsuit.

The Nova Vision follows on from the Nova product line, which has always been supportive of the Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 ecosystems. We just reviewed the Super Nova, which has become one of our go-to budget gamepad recommendations. Of course, like all Nova products, it'll also work as a PC controller.

Someone holding the GameSir Nova Vision in white, playing a Switch 2 game

(Image credit: GameSir)

This time around, GameSir hasn't stuck to TMR sticks, which have become the norm for all of the company's products in recent times. There are still Hall effect ones, which will prevent drift on the Nova Vision.

The Nova Vision will also feature two back buttons, although these aren't the usual individualized buttons you'll find on most GameSir products; they're the slightly longer plastic levers built into the controller's back. In my experience, these aren't quite as good, but they'll still give you a degree of extra functionality.

The Nova Vision comes with a charging stand and wireless play with a 1,000mAh battery. Like the Nova Lite, it's also broadcasting wake functionality for the Switch 2; in this instance, it's lift-to-wake, meaning that when you lift the gamepad from its stand, it'll wake the console. When we tested this feature on the Super Nova, it didn't work as advertised, so that might be one to give a wide berth.

See also: the best TMR controllers, the best PS5 controllers, and the best Xbox Series X controllers.

Duncan Robertson
Duncan Robertson
Hardware Editor

One of my earliest memories is playing SuperMario64 and wondering why the controller I held had three grips, but I only had two hands. Ever since I've been in love with video games and their technology. After graduating from Edinburgh Napier University with a degree in Journalism, I contributed to the Scottish Games Network and completed an Editorial Internship at Expert Reviews. Over the last decade, I’ve been managing my own YouTube channel about my love of games too. These days, I'm one of the resident hardware nerds at GamesRadar+, and I take the lead on our coverage of gaming PCs, VR, controllers, gaming chairs, and content creation gear. Now, I better stop myself here before I get talking about my favourite games like HUNT: Showdown, Dishonored, and Towerfall Ascension.

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