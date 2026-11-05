New Avengers: Doomsday synopsis teases an "existential threat" and the "future of the Multiverse"

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A new Avengers: Doomsday synopsis teases more about the movie

Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday
(Image credit: Marvel Studios)
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A new synopsis for Avengers: Doomsday has raised the stakes of the Marvel Phase 6 film even higher.

The synopsis comes courtesy of the book From Endgame to Doomsday: A Marvel Studios Visual Dictionary: Avengers, Allies, and Foes and has been shared online by the Marvel Updates fan Twitter account.

"As a new existential threat emerges, courageous teams from three universes must come together to prevent a catastrophic event," it reads. "The Avengers, the New Avengers, the Wakandans, the Fantastic Four, and the X-Men will need to put aside their suspicions of each other to work together against a force more powerful than any of these groups have faced before. Their choices and actions in this crucial moment will lay the foundation for the future of the Multiverse."

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The existential threat is, of course, Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom, and the future of the Multiverse likely revolves around the threat of incursions that form part of the plot. Clearly, the stakes for the MCU have never been higher.

Plus, we've seen the Avengers and the X-Men fight in the trailers, but this synopsis is proof that it's not all going to be happy families for the rest of the gathering heroes, and there will be some tensions among the teams. All in all, it sounds like Marvel's biggest film yet.

Avengers: Doomsday arrives this December 18, while VisionQuest is releasing weekly on Disney Plus. You can keep up to date with our VisionQuest release schedule.

For more, check out our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and TV shows for everything else the MCU has in store.

Molly Edwards
Molly Edwards
Senior Entertainment Writer

I'm a Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film section. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English.

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