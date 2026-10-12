New Avengers: Doomsday poster features a better look at the main heroes – and teases the apocalyptic event they have to stop

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It's not looking good for our heroes in Avengers: Doomsday

Chris Hemsworth&#039;s Thor faces Robert Downey Jr.&#039;s Doom in Avengers: Doomsday
(Image credit: Disney)

A new Avengers: Doomsday poster has been released in international markets, and it really does put the 'Doomsday' in Doomsday.

The Korean poster, which you can see below, showcases what appears to be Doomsday's cast of main heroes among its huge roster of MCU mainstays: Gambit, Loki, Steve Rogers, Captain America, Shuri, Professor X, Bucky Barnes, Thor, Cyclops, Mister Fantastic, and Yelena – overlooked by a masked Doctor Doom.

Also in the background is something that has largely been obscured and abstracted in Doomsday trailers to date: two worlds quite literally colliding in an 'incursion'.

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New Korean poster for ‘Avengers: Doomsday’
 from r/marvelstudios

The Avengers: Endgame Encore bonus footage teased the TVA's reaction to the collapse of the multiverse, but nothing quite like this. It also suggests that Fox's X-Men universe (designation Earth-10005) will be one of the unlucky worlds subject to the end-of-days convergence.

What exactly caused it and how it can be stopped is another matter entirely, but it's a concept that has been slowly set up in the MCU ever since Clea turned up in the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness post-credits scene to warn the one-time Sorcerer Supreme of an incursion that needed stopping.

"It’s the most profound thing that's ever happened to the MCU," Doomsday director Joe Russo told Empire of the upcoming incursions. "It is the perceived end of times. Everything the TVA was set up to do is to protect the timelines from collapsing, and now they're in a catastrophic collapse."

Avengers: Doomsday hits cinemas on December 18, though will arrive as soon as December 16 in some regions.

Get ready for Doomsday with our suite of guides to the MCU: dive into the past with the Marvel timeline and guide on how to watch the Marvel movies in order, then take a glimpse towards the future with our look ahead to upcoming Marvel movies and Avengers: Secret Wars.

Bradley Russell
Bradley Russell
Senior Entertainment Writer

I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.

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