New Avengers: Doomsday poster features a better look at the main heroes – and teases the apocalyptic event they have to stop

A new Avengers: Doomsday poster has been released in international markets, and it really does put the 'Doomsday' in Doomsday.
The Korean poster, which you can see below, showcases what appears to be Doomsday's cast of main heroes among its huge roster of MCU mainstays: Gambit, Loki, Steve Rogers, Captain America, Shuri, Professor X, Bucky Barnes, Thor, Cyclops, Mister Fantastic, and Yelena – overlooked by a masked Doctor Doom.
Also in the background is something that has largely been obscured and abstracted in Doomsday trailers to date: two worlds quite literally colliding in an 'incursion'.
The Avengers: Endgame Encore bonus footage teased the TVA's reaction to the collapse of the multiverse, but nothing quite like this. It also suggests that Fox's X-Men universe (designation Earth-10005) will be one of the unlucky worlds subject to the end-of-days convergence.
"It’s the most profound thing that's ever happened to the MCU," Doomsday director Joe Russo told Empire of the upcoming incursions. "It is the perceived end of times. Everything the TVA was set up to do is to protect the timelines from collapsing, and now they're in a catastrophic collapse."
Avengers: Doomsday hits cinemas on December 18, though will arrive as soon as December 16 in some regions.
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I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.
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