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If you name a show The Rings of Power, it's pretty clear what your most important moment is going to be. The forging of the One Ring has been brewing through the whole of season 3, and episode 7 finally reveals the moment Sauron makes his ultimate weapon.
In a dialogue-free 11-minute sequence, we see Sauron hammering relentlessly on the molten gold and silver from Valinor to create the ring. He screams as lava flies up around him, pouring his soul, and almost his life, into the forging.
It's arguably one of the most iconic and important moments in the world of The Lord of the Rings, but not one that J.R.R. Tolkien gave much real estate to. All he wrote came from a short section in The Fellowship of the Ring: "In the land of Mordor, in the fires of Mount Doom, the Dark Lord Sauron forged in secret, a master ring, to control all others. And into this ring he poured all his cruelty, his malice and his will to dominate all life."
The Rings of Power season 3 broadens this, bringing Sauron's greatest moment here in epic detail, fuelled by incredible production design, visual effects, and an intense performance from Charlie Vickers. It's all been building up to this – and it sets a new bar for the Lord of the Rings prequel.
Labor of love
After learning the secret to forging from Celeborn, Sauron's first attempt to forge the weapon in the fires of Mount Doom doesn't quite go to plan. He tries with his army of Orcs, in full armor, yelling into the volcano. He aims to conquer with power and force, but it doesn't work.
He must instead return, stripped down from his regalia, and humble himself before the fire under the guidance of the Balrog. It almost costs him his life after he pours everything he is into making this ring, fusing his soul with it and leaving him for dead. But from the way he tosses away Fëanor’s hammer before he's even tried it on, it's clear this is all or nothing for Sauron. Either it's worked, or he's given all he can, and nothing more is left.
"It's the most complex sequence we've ever done, and it's something that we've never seen before," co-showrunner Patrick McKay told us recently, explaining it's been in the making for three years. Starting on the page, every department head was involved to realize their vision.
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This approach is clear in every frame as the aspect ratio is opened up to 16:9, filling your television scene for the sequence. Small details of costuming as Sauron's armor is burnt off and the sound design, playing with moments of silence and Bear McCreary's soaring score, all add to the gravitas that is brought together by Vickers' physical performance, throwing himself into each clash of Fëanor’s hammer.
The ultimate image of Sauron standing with his hand raised in the fire of Mount Doom is The Rings of Power at its most cinematic, and it's clear to see why they wanted to bring this to theaters. However, it's also the culmination of all of the show's storytelling up to this point as well.
Personal development
More than just a path to glory in Middle-earth, the showrunners have been keen to remind audiences that this has been a "personal" mission for Sauron too. And as such, it develops the show's most central relationship: between Galadriel and the Dark Lord.
In a recent press conference, JD Payne referenced a moment early on in the season, citing this as an insight into why Sauron's focus on crafting the ring has been so relentless.
"Conquering the Elven rings isn't just about an abstract political goal, but there's a personal part of it as well," he explained. "As Celebrimbor taunts him early on and says that without the One Ring, he'll never be capable of mastering her, speaking of Galadriel, and that's a relationship we spent two years really building up."
In light of this explanation, a lot of what Sauron has said across the season makes a bit more sense. Take his reference to Celeborn detailing the joy of existence boiling down to "the moment, the precise instant another being submits his, or her, will to yours." That "her", as in the exchange with Celebrimbor, is pointed. Then in episode 5, he tells Celeborn, "No, she'll come to you. She'll come for me," referencing Galadriel.
These moments had been a bit confusing in isolation, but after Payne's comments, it seems Sauron has been hoping the ring will bring Galadriel to his side. By adding in this personal, character-driven element to the forging, the creators have brought another level to this sequence and made it a satisfying development in the show's most fascinating dynamic.
From a few sentences in Tolkien's works, the entire story of Sauron's plan to control all of Middle-earth has been realized in the final sequence. And as the Dark Lord utters those famous words of "one ring to rule them all," the whole show comes together.
Given we're only at the middle point in Payne and McKay's vision of a five-season retelling, I can't wait to see where The Rings of Power goes from here.
I’m the Deputy Entertainment Editor here at GamesRadar+, covering TV and film for the Total Film and SFX sections online. I previously worked as a Senior Showbiz Reporter and SEO TV reporter at Express Online for three years. I've also written for The Resident magazines and Amateur Photographer, before specializing in entertainment.
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