The countdown to Avengers: Doomsday is almost over. Years after Robert Downey Jr.'s return as Doctor Doom was announced on stage at San Diego Comic-Con, we're on the precipice of Doom's MCU debut, and to celebrate, we're taking a Stark Tech time machine back to 2018, when Total Film reported from the set of Avengers: Infinity War.
Pulled from the May 2018 issue of Total Film magazine, this time capsule feature is a fascinating snapshot of the MCU ahead of its biggest (and arguably best) movie, with candid insight from Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chadwick Boseman, Tom Holland, Elizabeth Olsen, the Russo brothers and many, many more.
Pinewood Atlanta Studios, 2017. Total Film is on the top-secret set of Avengers: Infinity War, one of the few remaining instalments in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase Three, and the culmination of the 18 previous MCU movies to date. It's the most ambitious team-up yet for a studio that pioneered the concept of assembling disparate heroes onscreen in an 'expanded universe'.
At Chris 'Star-Lord' Pratt's estimate, there are 22 superheroes uniting to face down the ultimate big bad. What TF witnesses on Stage 9 is just a hint of the carnage that intergalactic villain Thanos (played by Josh Brolin, via motion-capture) will wreak when he comes to Earth to enact his grand plan. Fire. Twisted metal. Fallen trees. Soil and gravel everywhere.
Crew members ensure that the fires are burning just where they need to be, as dozens of cast and stunt performers prepare to run purposefully out of a trench for a slow-motion shot. Details are scarce as to what's actually going on, but it's fair to assume something big has occurred. Avengers rub shoulders with Guardians, as Wakandan warriors take up arms alongside characters who look like they've stepped through a portal from another realm entirely.
Mark Ruffalo – in strategically spotted skin-tight pyjamas – has a mast attached to his head to indicate the Hulk's eyeline and the scale of his CGI avatar. By any measure – creative, logistical, and presumably budgetary – this is the biggest Marvel movie yet. Hydraulic canisters hiss, and bangs break out when action's called and the cameras roll.
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When we later catch up with the cast, snatching chats with handfuls of Avengers at a time, their bloodied and bruised faces attest to the trouble the superteam has found themselves in. But for now, the sheer scale of this diorama of destruction is jaw-dropping. "It's truly like herding cats," Captain America actor Chris Evans jokes to TF of the enormo-cast. "I look at the first AD, this poor guy. It's just hard to get everybody focused."
Titan-ic struggle
During a break in filming, writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely (of all three Captain America movies) explain how they solved the challenge of incorporating so many heroes into one film: making genocidal Titan warlord Thanos the main character. Having been teased since the mid-credits sting of 2012's The Avengers, Thanos is finally taking his place in the sun.
"The thing that separates it from other Avengers movies for me is that the antagonist is the main character," says McFeely. "So in many ways, this is Thanos's movie. It was the smartest way for us to accommodate all the characters and honour this [villain] that Marvel's been teasing for so long."
When asked how high the stakes are, McFeely offers, "Is the universe high enough for you?" The Mad Titan has some high-minded ideals about how the universe should be, and his plan involves wiping out about half of its inhabitants. In order to set his plan in motion, he needs six MacGuffins that have been seeded throughout the series so far: the Infinity Stones, which will slot into his golden gauntlet and give him godlike powers.
"He wants six Infinity Stones," explains Markus. "And once you get them, you can do whatever you want." It goes some way towards explaining why quite such an exhaustive roster of heroes is required to even begin to fight off such an omnipotent foe and his "elite squad," the Black Order. But, following the events of Civil War, the divided superteam are at a low ebb.
"I mean, the whole point of doing Civil War was that they enter this movie fractured and separated, and that will play a very integral part of the film," explains Joe Russo, one half of the director duo, the Russo brothers. In Infinity War, the core Avengers – Iron Man, Cap, Thor, Black Widow, Hulk, et al. – will be joined by Black Panther, Spider-Man, Doctor Strange, the Guardians Of The frickin' Galaxy, and more.
Assembly line
So, after the head-to-head in Civil War, has the relationship between Iron Man and Cap improved at all? "I don't know that it could have gotten any worse," considers Evans when we catch him between takes, clad in his Cap suit, sans helmet and chest-piece, his face dirtied from the day's action. Robert Downey Jr. – the Iron Man star who was integral to kicking off the entire MCU – concurs.
"I wouldn't say he does [get on with Cap]," Downey Jr. explains, holding court with the laid-back confidence of a talk show host. "I'm saying that because Thanos is the threat. I don't think it can be underestimated. It's not just what Josh Brolin is bringing to his portrayal of it, but there's something about it where we've all agreed that this is the sum of all of our fears. It's like Gestalt therapy at this point."
Currently dressed in a camo T-shirt and hoodie, the (fake) blood above RDJ's eyebrow attests to a pretty physical form of therapy. "I think because the threat has risen to a new level – which is really saying something – that whether we want to band together or not, we won't survive unless we do," he continues. "So I think that's a bit of a new thing. So it's like, 'Can these disparate heroes get along after all?'"
Chris Hemsworth – out of his Thor costume and wearing a dressing gown over a black T-shirt and jogging bottoms – attests to the scale of the threat. "I think that [Thanos is] the strongest thing we've ever faced, his force," he says in his Aussie baritone. "And it brings out a whole other level of us, I think, and another stage or journey we need to embark on."
Swing theory
Tom Holland strolls over to join Downey Jr. and Hemsworth. Munching on a banana to keep up his calorie intake, he's clad in black mo-cap pyjamas (a requirement of his upgraded Spider-Man suit), with a puffer jacket to keep him warm in the empty neighbouring soundstage we're now occupying, and he's sporting a bloodied nose.
Keen to avoid dropping spoilers (as he's been known to do on social media), Holland's staying tight-lipped about Peter Parker's journey, although he does tease that "he matures a lot", before Downey Jr. adds with a sly grin: "Things you wouldn't expect are endured."
Dishing out the cuts and bruises is Thanos, who'll draw all the other characters into his orbit. Having a bad guy at the forefront will mark a real change of pace for the typically hero-heavy MCU, and means that Thanos needs the requisite depth to carry the film.
"We were considering showing his backstory," says Anthony Russo, "but ultimately felt it wasn't necessary for the movie. However, the movie is told from his point of view. I think it's a very interesting space for an audience to be in, because every villain thinks they're the hero of their own story. We thought it'd become compelling to track a villain's point of view through a movie."
Anthony Russo goes on to call Brolin's performance "stunning", explaining that he brings "an intensity and a violence, but also at the same time, a charm and a sensitivity. It's a very complicated character. He's at times despicable and horrifying, and at other times oddly empathetic."
Having Brolin on set (albeit in those unavoidable mo-cap pyjamas) gives the digital character added heft, as well as providing the actors with something to work against. "It really is mind-blowing how sensitive a performance we can translate into a CG character now, and how much of Josh's performance is in that character," adds Joe Russo.
"He brings some humanity to something that could just be a one-dimensional villain," says Karen Gillan, her friendly Scottish accent bizarrely contrasting with the menacing blue makeup she's covered in to play Gamora. "I can't look him in the eye, but I hear his voice," says Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman of working opposite Brolin when he's mo-capping an eight-foot-tall character. "He's right there."
Yes, Black Panther and his Wakandan allies will play a crucial part in Infinity War, with the third-act battle set to go down on his home turf. Given the astonishing success of T'Challa's recent solo movie, his presence will only heighten the anticipation for Infinity War. "Being able to bring that energy into Infinity War, and that dimensionality and those themes into our movie, it's a gift for us," beams Joe Russo.
Return of the King
When we speak to Boseman on set, he looks like one cool cat in his full Panther get-up (minus the mask), even with a long coat draped over his shoulders.
"How does he fit in as an Avenger?" Boseman considers. "I don't know if it's a situation where it's like a club that you join. I think the fact that Wakanda, to a certain degree, opens up a new place for the Avengers to fit. As opposed to him fitting into the Avengers, he opens up a new space. And that's pretty much all I can say." That charismatic chuckle booms. "That's all I can say!"
Boseman is just one of several newly successful solo characters who'll be joining the Avengers lineup. "It's like Voltron, you know what I mean?" quips Evans of the characters uniting. "This other franchise starts doing well, and they start forming one giant thing. It's really exciting."
Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange will also play a key role, being brought into the fold with Wong (Benedict Wong) via Tony Stark and Bruce Banner/Hulk (Ruffalo). Holland's Spidey also returns after high-school spin Homecoming. "I would have been first in line to see The Avengers, so to be on an Avengers film set as a 21-year-old is surreal," Holland enthuses, grinning like, well, a 21-year-old on an Avengers film set.
Hemsworth, mock-disgruntled, chips in: "What makes me laugh about this whole thing is, it was not too long ago that [I was being asked]: 'What's it like to be the new one?' I'm like, 'Oh my God, I'm getting really old.' I'm the past now. This is the future. It's the transition." Hot on the heels of Thor: Ragnarok, the gut-bustingly funny threequel that saw Thor and Hulk flexing their comedic muscles, that duo will find themselves in a slightly more serious predicament this time out.
"God knows I tried [to be funny]," laughs Ruffalo, his face still dotted with mo-cap markers. "It's the Russo brothers, so it's not quite as comedic. Of course, we're fighting Thanos, and that's not funny. But we tried to keep some of that spontaneous combustion alive. Banner's very, very different in this movie. They're all really different. I feel like I've been lucky. I got to do this character in steps, and I have had a plotted-out arc of how this character's developed and changed over all these movies. So you're going to see another surprising incarnation of Banner."
Every witch way
Also returning, and last seen in Civil War, is Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch. Her fledgling relationship with Vision (Paul Bettany) was hinted at in that film, and will be explored further here. "It was a lot of fun for Paul and me," says Olsen, her character's fingerless gloves peeking out from the sleeves of her black coat. "I think we didn't know if we were going to, I guess, scratch that itch of those characters and their relationship. So we've kind of layered it in since [Avengers: Age Of] Ultron. Now we actually got to fulfil that throughline, which was actually really cool, to have something to really anchor us to the film."
Although the fact that Vision's forehead bears one of the Infinity Stones that Thanos wants might impact their courtship. As well as putting existing relationships under stress, having this many heroes on screen throws up opportunities for unexpected character-combos. "That's one of the fun things that's going to happen in these two movies, those introductions of those characters to each other," says Don 'War Machine' Cheadle, sporting the unofficial uniform of, yep, mo-cap PJs. "Everyone's kind of like, 'Who is this dude? I don't know why you guys are even here!' We get to throw them all together and see how they respond to each other."
Of course, franchise stalwart Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) returns, as does former Winter Soldier Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), who has been seen sporting a new mohawk but has been absent from all trailers so far. "All will be explained when people see the movie," teases Anthony Russo of Hawkeye's absence. "It's all tied into the story."
A-holes assemble
Although the one group of characters who could really shake things up are the Guardians Of The Galaxy, the ragtag team of spacefarers who have little regard for traditional heroics, and strut to their own mixtape beat. From the first trailer, when Thor spies the bunch of a-holes and asks, "Who the hell are you guys?", the chemistry seemed inevitable.
That moment is Downey Jr.'s favourite of the whole film: "I'm like, 'Sold!' If the whole third movie was that scene, we're fine, because the Guardians are also just a whole other wackadoo, awesome, super-creative integer." When we talk to Star-Lord himself, Chris Pratt, he's wearing his signature red leather jacket and also has a dirtied, bloody face.
"The stakes have never been higher," he says between forkfuls of lunch from a Tupperware pot (the cast and crew are working 'French hours' and eating on the fly). "All the movies have led towards this. You couldn't just have any old standard villain. You have to have the one villain who touched every one of those characters' storylines."
Robert Downey Jr. looks back on 10 years of Marvel
"Well, I sensed glory, but I will tell you this: I just have such pride. Really, honestly, the main thing is, I think we really have become this oddball family that genuinely looks after and cares for each other, and supports each other. So that's a first for me. The other thing is, none of us would be here at this stage without Joss [Whedon]. Because he did a proof-of-concept execution that was monumental. But then there's been a quantum – literally – shift in the way that things are going now, where all these different franchises are on the horizon, and they're bringing new energy, and some of us are maybe tapping out or going away. Who knows what the future is? But the task is yet to be completed. I don't think I've been hoisted up in a chair and marched around yet like I deserve, but we'll see."
Asked if he's changed his approach to playing Peter Quill after jumping from the relatively MCU-isolated Guardians movies to this multi-character sandbox, Pratt responds, "I guess a little bit. We get to bring some of the Guardians' flavor to this movie, which is nice. You get to be a little more vibrant, a little more irreverent, a little more colourful. So you're not carrying the dramatic weight or anything like that."
On how the Avengers experience compares to Guardians, Pom 'Mantis' Klementieff gasps, "It's big..." GOTG Vol.2's scene-pinching empath currently has two small antennae sprouting from her head that'll be boosted in post-production. "There are so many people, and so many incredible actors. The Guardians set felt more like a family because we all know each other. But [here] we start knowing more about the others, and then we're going to wrap..."
Speaking of family, there's another reason the Guardians will be significant for Infinity War: both Nebula and Gamora (Zoe Saldana) were raised as Thanos' 'daughters', before breaking away. "What can I say?" grins Karen Gillan. "This is where I get nervous because I'm going to give away spoilers. It's definitely going to be explored further. Her relationship with Gamora is going to get really interesting because of a certain element that I can't tell you..."
"I don't even know what you're talking about," cuts in Olsen (most actors didn't get a complete script). "Oh, it's so good," laughs Gillan in response. "It's so good. It's going to be great." Chris Evans was one of the few to get a complete script. "I luckily was able to get a script," smiles Evans. "The majority of people on set are like, 'So what are we doing today?' The Russos have to give a loose description of what's happening. I didn't complain. I was just like, 'Give me a fucking script! Give me a script. I need to know what's going on!'"
Infinity Pool
What could make Infinity War (and Avengers: Endgame ) so monumental is that it arrives at the time when the MCU is welcoming a lot of fresh blood, while older contracts might be coming to an end. This could be a time of metamorphosis and reinvigoration. Naturally, cast and crew avoid spoilers, but they do promise that the roster is in for a shake-up, and we could see some permanent exits.
"We have not had any special death requests," says McFeely, but co-writer Markus says that Marvel was open to anything, and they had free rein to kill off whomever the story dictated should go. "You don't want to… I'm talking around things," stutters Markus. "You don't want to cut off a flower just as it's beginning to bloom… But a nice big flower maybe you could."
"It's one of the reasons these movies can be special, because Kevin [Feige, Marvel Studios president] and the rest of Marvel allow us big swings, right?" adds McFeely. "There wasn't a mandate that everything has to get tied up so that we can continue with another one. I feel these movies are most successful when the characters undergo big changes, and – in our case – when someone is escorted off the stage. So that allows for some really good storytelling."
"It's a cocktail of emotions," says Evans of this beginning of the end of a particular era of the MCU. "It's nice because it really has evolved the way you would hope." For all the talk of death, the atmosphere on set isn't morose, and the camaraderie of the cast is evident. After all, they've had enough films to forge a bond on, and they're clearly enjoying being part of such an expansive repertory.
"I've never felt like a fan as much as I have on these films," grins Hemsworth. "Like meeting [the Guardians] as Thor, but also as Chris, was equally as exciting and new, and it brought in a whole different energy. Especially these last few days, we've had just about every member of the Marvel Universe on the set."
"It's been the Ben-Hur of the MCU, for sure," chimes Downey Jr. Now, the gang are looking ahead to Avengers: Endgame, which arrives in 2019, and was shot back-to-back with Infinity War. When we catch up with the Russos again in March 2018, they've "locked" picture on Infinity War and are in the final stages of tweaking VFX and sound, and they once again assure that Infinity War and Endgame will be two very separate films (rather than being 'half' a movie each).
"We're very, very happy with it, and we're very excited with where the story goes," says Joe Russo. "I think it's going to be really surprising to audiences. We're excited for the anticipation that that will create for Avengers: Endgame. They're very distinctly different movies. I think that people will be pleased with the fact that they get different styles and tones in both films, and different narratives."'
The cast and filmmakers couldn't be more excited about how fans are going to react to the two upcoming movies (which will have Ant-Man and the Wasp and Captain Marvel sandwiched between them). "It's going to be messy," Ruffalo says of the audience reaction. "There's going to be a lot of messes in the theater. Heads exploded… People pooping their pants."
"I wasn't going to say that, but you're right," laughs Boseman. "This one, it does have that sense of a finale," adds Pratt. "Have you ever seen a great fireworks show, and you're like, 'How the fuck did they do that?' It gives you goosebumps. That's this movie. That's this combination of movies."
Matt Maytum is the former Editor of Total Film magazine. Over the past decade, Matt has worked in various roles for TF online and in print, including at GamesRadar+. Bucket-list-ticking career highlights have included reporting from the set of Tenet and Avengers: Infinity War, as well as covering Comic-Con, TIFF and the Sundance Film Festival.
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