Spider-Man: Brand New Day is returning to theaters with a brand new theatrical cut... and Rosario Dawson's previously deleted Claire Temple scene in tow.
"It's a brand new BRAND NEW DAY with our friendly neighborhood Spider-Man!" Dawson wrote, via Variety. "So excited to enjoy this record-breaking movie on the big screen (starting on December 4th) with an extended cut of new scenes and surprises… Ahhhh! Join me in getting tickets NOW!!!"
You can see the first look photo of the previously deleted scene below, which shows Peter Parker and Claire aka Night Nurse, in a New York hospital. No idea where this scene will fit into the film exactly, but probably sometime after he meets with Yelena.
In case you need a refresher, Claire Temple made an appearance in all of Netflix's Marvel projects, including Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and, ultimately, The Defenders. She began her character arc as a night shift nurse who took care of New York's vigilantes, including Daredevil whenever he was injured after some late night drama.
Brand New Day is set to re-hit theaters on December 4, just two weeks before Avengers: Doomsday. Per Deadline, the new cut will be titled Spider-Man: [Brand New] Brand New Day. Tickets are on sale now.
Did we mention the movie made $2.5 billion during its initial theatrical run, making it the third-highest-grossing movie of all time? Sony is also reportedly launching an awards campaign (and I think Jon Bernthal should get an Oscar for making Frank Castle seem happy for all of 20 seconds).
Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ based in New York City. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.
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