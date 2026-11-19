Tom Hiddleston has revealed the call from Marvel bosses that proved to him how integral Loki was to Avengers: Doomsday.
"The call came from [Marvel Studios president] Kevin Feige and [co-president] Louis D'Esposito, and it was very clear there was no way of continuing a story about the multiverse without Loki," Hiddleston told Empire magazine. "They wanted me to be part of it. That's what they said."
Hiddleston also mentioned that the multiverse – a narrative concept now reaching critical mass thanks to the MCU – and Loki are effectively intertwined at this point, making the notion of ignoring the former trickster god all but impossible.
Hiddleston said, "At this point, having expanded what we can call the multiverse in a way that isn't a niche reference now, and Loki's position as the God of Stories, on the big chair at the End of Time, holding the branches of many timelines together, there was no way to continue to talk about the multiverse without acknowledging his position."
Away from Doomsday, the newfound God of Stories has also been a crucial component for Marvel's so-called 'Multiverse Saga', a sprawling chapter of MCU movies and shows that kicked off with WandaVision, Falcon and The Winter Soldier, and Loki in 2021, and culminating with Avengers: Secret Wars in 2027.
Loki has largely been at the forefront of the more multiverse-heavy adventures, inadvertently splintering the multiverse in Loki season 1, before acting as the force to hold them together in Loki season 2.
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Of course, Loki isn't the only notable Marvel figure rocking up in Avengers: Doomsday. Far from it. Alongside him is Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom, Steve Rogers, plus the casts of Fantastic Four and Thunderbolts. Several OG Avengers are also on the scene, plus multiple members of Fox's X-Men team, including Professor X, Magneto, and Cyclops.
Avengers: Doomsday hits UK cinemas on December 16 and US cinemas on December 18.
For more, we've done our best TVA impression and untangled the Marvel timeline for you.
I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.
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