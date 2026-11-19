Chris Evans has opened up about working with Robert Downey Jr. again on Avengers: Doomsday, and it seems their shared scenes all had a barrier between them. The former Tony Stark actor is now playing the MCU's biggest villain yet in Doctor Doom, and we've only seen him masked up in the trailers so far.
Speaking to Empire magazine, Evans opened up about reuniting with Downey Jr., and has high praise for what he brought to the role. "I was so excited to watch Downey play someone who, on the surface, is so fun, with the presence and the accent. But, just like underneath the shield is a very human character."
He went on to add: "He's wearing a mask the whole time. That's not an easy challenge, to try and get your message across and be emotionally available to connect with. It just reinforces what I've always felt: Downey can do anything."
The fact that Doom will be wearing a mask throughout the movie is something that Marvel boss Kevin Feige said was "key". Indeed, it's a key part of the character's comic book history and not something that has been as central to his previous on-screen appearances.
Downey Jr. also opened up about the challenges of acting through it. "Honestly a lot of it was just the eyes," he told Empire. "A lot of this we were just trying to figure it out. We didn't want to do processes necessarily that we'd seen before". We shouldn't be expecting in-mask footage like Iron Man then, it seems...
A new poster has given us our best look yet at some of the Marvel characters due to debut in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday. The rest will have to wait until it arrives in theaters in the UK on December 16 and the US on December 18.
I’m the Deputy Entertainment Editor here at GamesRadar+, covering TV and film for the Total Film and SFX sections online. I previously worked as a Senior Showbiz Reporter and SEO TV reporter at Express Online for three years. I've also written for The Resident magazines and Amateur Photographer, before specializing in entertainment.
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