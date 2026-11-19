It's pretty much impossible to describe GTA 6 as anything other than a massive success. It is expected to break commercial records set by GTA 5 and it's tied with only The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time as the highest rated game of all time on Metacritic. And yet, because we're living in 2026 after all, many Rockstar developers who helped bring the game to life are now worrying about losing their jobs.
Writing for The Guardian, Rockstar animation programmer Nestor Uriart argues in support of this month's UK-wide Rockstar Games union-recognition ballot, believing unionization is key to "safeguard our jobs."
Games like Battlefield 6, and the layoffs that happened after its commercially successful launch, prove time and time again that strong sales and reviews are nothing compared to shareholder value when it comes to deciding whether or not to implement mass layoffs at a studio backed by a publicly traded company. And yet, you'd think having your name attached to the literal biggest game of all time would get you some sense of job security, but apparently that's not the case for everyone at Rockstar.
"While the highs of a game release like this can be incredible, game workers have also come to expect other, less welcome side effects: intense overtime in the buildup and mass redundancies in the aftermath," writes Uriart, arguing that unionizing could also help address allegations Rockstar has faced in the past of crunch culture. "With a strong union we could make sure there is no return to this system. We have already seen the introduction of some overtime pay, and now we want to keep on pushing to ensure that every hour worked in our industry is an hour paid."
Uriart says there's been "no indication that layoffs are coming, but it’s hard not to worry about what the future holds. Studios across the industry have been slashing huge portions of their workforces, with an estimated 24,000 roles axed globally over the last two years.
"It says a lot about the industry that even my colleagues and I, working on the biggest game of all time, are worried about getting laid off. But the truth is that workers across the sector are helpless to resist the waves of redundancies crashing around us, until we get organised."
As GTA 6 is just releasing this week, it's impossible to get a picture of the scale of its commercial success. We already know it's the most pre-ordered game of all time, but that was almost a given. Perhaps I'm being naive, but I would like to think it's going to be so overwhelmingly successful that Take-Two holds off on making any large-scale staffing changes. That said, now that development is transitioning into post-launch support, it's reasonable as a developer on the team to worry about downsizing.
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After earning an English degree from ASU, I worked as a corporate copy editor while freelancing for places like SFX Magazine, Screen Rant, Game Revolution, and MMORPG on the side. I got my big break here in 2019 with a freelance news gig, and I was hired on as GamesRadar's west coast Staff Writer in 2021. That means I'm responsible for managing the site's western regional executive branch, AKA my home office, and writing about whatever horror game I'm too afraid to finish.
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