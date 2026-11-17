Yet another round of layoffs has apparently gone down at Tomb Raider studio Crystal Dynamics, as developers report that they've been cut from the studio. This is at least the sixth round of layoffs since the studio last shipped an original game.
Multiple developers have posted on LinkedIn about the layoffs, as reported by Vertical Slice. Those include UI software engineer Garin R. K. Richards and senior game designer Joshua Mitchell. "After several rounds of layoffs at Crystal Dynamics, today it was my turn," Mitchell writes. "My first layoff in 14 years making games."
Counting today's cuts, there have been five more rounds of layoffs since then. There were three sets of cuts in 2025 alone, both before and after Perfect Dark – which Crystal Dynamics had been co-developing – was cancelled at Xbox. The studio insisted it was still "fully committed" to its upcoming Tomb Raider games when it announced yet more layoffs in March 2026.
The extent of today's cuts are not yet fully clear, nor is their effect on the new games. All three developers who've posted about the layoffs so far listed Catalyst among their credits.
Dustin Bailey joined the GamesRadar team as a Staff Writer in May 2022, and is currently based in Missouri. He's been covering games (with occasional dalliances in the worlds of anime and pro wrestling) since 2015, first as a freelancer, then as a news writer at PCGamesN for nearly five years. His love for games was sparked somewhere between Metal Gear Solid 2 and Knights of the Old Republic, and these days you can usually find him splitting his entertainment time between retro gaming, the latest big action-adventure title, or a long haul in American Truck Simulator.
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