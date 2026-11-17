A $2.6 billion lawsuit alleging Sony holds a "near monopoly" through the PlayStation Store, and has used its position to charge more and extract "unfair" margins on sales, has been dismissed by the London Competition Appeal Tribunal.
As The Game Business spotted, the class action-style case case was dismissed entirely via unanimous judgment. "The Class Representative has not satisfied us that Sony is dominant in any relevant market for the purposes of assessing any anti-competitive infringement by Sony," the concluding remarks read.
The question was not whether Sony is dominant on the PlayStation Store. Of course Sony is king on its own platform. The court essentially examined whether that dominance creates or supports unfair, illegally monopolistic conditions.
The court ruled that it does not, and for a variety of factors, including competition provided by physical game sales, as well as platforms like Xbox, Nintendo, and PC.
Additionally, it found that letting third-party stores on the PlayStation platform would require "significant adaptation of the platform and its operations" at "significant cost and effort," likely leading to "reduced security in the platform architecture and with potentially reduced performance."
The impending end of physical PlayStation games, with Sony looking to phase out discs for new games in January 2028, obviously looms over the discussion here. The court did acknowledge it, but only via post-trial submissions, as this lawsuit stretches back to 2022, far before Sony announced the end of discs. But I do think the court's comments are relevant and interesting in general.
"If there is no substitution between physical and digital games, then a decision to cease physical sales would mean that those sales would be lost altogether," one snippet reads. "If there is a legitimate concern with this decision, it would be (contrary to the Class Representative's case) that it eliminates a competitive constraint on Sony from independent retailers and allows Sony to increase digital pricing once that constraint has gone."
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
That is, indeed, one concern with the end of discs: the physical market not only provides a potentially cheaper option and resale path, its existence also puts a leash on digital prices. Pertinently, Nintendo is selling some Switch 2 games $10 cheaper digitally as it reduces but does not remove its physical footprint in today's game-key card era.
In the chunky court document, a whole SSNIP analysis – "A small, but significant, non-transitory increase in price of 5-10% – looks at whether "physical games are a substitute for digital games" and if such a digital price increase would drive PlayStation users to physical. Of course, we know where the court landed.
Additionally, the judgment reads, "Even if Nintendo and gaming PCs are not within the relevant market, we think it very likely that they impose a constraint on the behaviour of both Sony and Microsoft. There is abundant evidence that Sony sees both as a competitive threat."
All of this and more seems to fold into the conclusion: the PlayStation Store's 30% sales cut is not uncommon (just ask Steam), its pricing wasn't found to be unfair, consumers have many alternatives to Sony's store (currently including physical), and other platforms indirectly enforce price parity by offering user choice.
With Sony facing similar cases elsewhere, it'll be interesting to see how lawsuits like this evolve assuming PlayStation ends discs as planned. Eyes will also be glued to PlayStation Store pricing and policy up to and especially after January 2028.
Austin has been a game journalist for 12 years, having freelanced for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, IGN, Sports Illustrated, and more while finishing his journalism degree. He's been with GamesRadar+ since 2019. They've yet to realize his position is a cover for his career-spanning Destiny column, and he's kept the ruse going with a lot of news and the occasional feature, all while playing as many roguelikes as possible.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.