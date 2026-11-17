Fortnite developer and publisher Epic Games hosted a generative AI-powered game jam – but its most popular game doesn't, uh, feature any AI at all, apparently.
It's no secret that Epic is largely pro-AI – and that's perhaps putting things lightly. Earlier this year, the company released a public announcement that it would undergo a "huge pivot" for "maximum AI acceleration," with studio head Tim Sweeney pushing for a new "AI first" approach.
So, it comes as no surprise that Epic just hosted a "2026 Epic AI MegaJam," which is, yes, a game jam focused on vibe coded projects.
You'll find the details over on itch.io, which speak for themselves, honestly – just see "vibe your way to $50k" and some of the instructions, like those outlining how applicants may use "as many AI agents" as they'd like.
Submissions have wrapped up now, though votes are running for a few more months yet. What's currently in the lead, then? Why, a humble little indie game called LSD:FIH – a game that hinges on no gen AI.
Yes, you read that right. An AI-free game is dominating Epic's AI game jam. LSD:FIH's creator introduces it on its official page as such, writing, "No AI was used to make this game" before describing it as, erm, a "computer game about a fih aura-farming."
Does it really matter what that means? I'd argue no.
It's satisfying enough to see it taking over the rating feed, with votes absolutely pouring in. Reviews are amusing, too. "This is what people from the 2000s would think an 'AI-generated game' would look like, a fun and interesting title," reads one, "rather than generated slop. Great job, especially given the development time frame!"
Said time frame was a mere four days – November 12-15, to be precise.
So, what will happen to LSD:FIH? Will it face disqualification for not employing the use of the ever-controversial tech Epic oh-so loves, or it will it prevail and continue to beat out the other entries? Stay tuned for the results come January 29, 2027.
Searching for something else to look forward to? Browse through our roundup of the best new games coming this year and beyond for more.
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After spending years with her head in various fantastical realms' clouds, Anna studied English Literature and then Medieval History at the University of Edinburgh, going on to specialize in narrative design and video game journalism as a writer. She has written for various publications since her postgraduate studies, including Dexerto, Fanbyte, GameSpot, IGN, PCGamesN, and more. When she's not frantically trying to form words into coherent sentences, she's probably daydreaming about becoming a fairy druid and befriending every animal or she's spending a thousand (more) hours traversing the Underdark in Baldur's Gate 3. If you spot her away from her PC, you'll always find Anna with a fantasy book, a handheld video game console of some sort, and a Tamagotchi or two on hand.
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