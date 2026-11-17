Although Mass Effect 5 is gone thanks to BioWare's closure, we at least have Exodus from Archetype Entertainment, a similar space action-RPG from some of the central devs behind Commander Shepard's iconic adventures. The team is acutely aware of the weight on their shoulders, and they've now revealed who'll voice the protagonist of their romp.
As in the Mass Effect trilogy, you can select your main character's gender. Their name is Jun, and for the male voice, Stephen Oyoung is providing it. You may recognize his dulcet tones from Mister Negative in Marvel's Spider-Man games, but he's also had screen credits in the likes of Mission: Impossible - Final Reckoning and Twisters.
Meanwhile, the female June is performed by Carina Conti, whose biggest video game credit is as Isabella Torrisi from Mafia: The Old Country. Her screen credits, then, include Winning Time and Little Death.
Both fine choices, with strong experience between them. In taking the roles, they're distinctly aware of the expectations on the game.
"We couldn't help but feel the legacy from the very jump," Oyoung tells GamesRadar+. "Especially when you look at the founders of the studio and all of the amazing talent at Archetype, it was foremost certainly in all of our acting cohort's minds that we're definitely engaged in a lineage, and we want to do justice to that."
Indeed, Archetype's senior devs include James Ohlen, Drew Karpyshyn, and Chad Robertson, all former BioWare creatives. It always seemed like Exodus was a spiritual successor to Mass Effect, and now that's doubly so given the circumstances.
"I've heard people say that [Mass Effect] has saved their lives," Conti adds. "It's truly a community rather than a franchise, and so it affects much more than just us. And it's really humbling and exciting and encouraging to think that we could be part of something like that."
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Anthony is an Irish entertainment and games journalist, now based in Glasgow. He previously served as Senior Anime Writer at Dexerto and News Editor at The Digital Fix, on top of providing work for Variety, IGN, Den of Geek, PC Gamer, and many more. Besides Studio Ghibli, horror movies, and The Muppets, he enjoys action-RPGs, heavy metal, and pro-wrestling. He interviewed Animal once, not that he won’t stop going on about it or anything.