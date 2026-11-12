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Clover Adventure codes (November 2026) for free Spins and Gems

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Codes for Clover Adventure will let you spin for new Grimoires, Clans, and Bloodlines to switch up your character

Press shot for Clover Adventure codes showing a smiling character in a regal robe
(Image credit: AQ Verse)
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Clover Adventure codes provide you with a significant opportunity to develop your character, as you explore this action RPG inspired by Black Clover. Discover mythical creatures, raid foreboding dungeons, and battle tough world bosses as you fly across the Clover, Diamond, and Spade kingdoms on your broom.

You can claim plenty of free Spins with the promos available, letting you repeatedly reroll your Grimoire, Clan, and Bloodline for a chance at landing better stats to help you through this magical Roblox experience. If you think you have what it takes to become the strongest mage of the three kingdoms, then these are the codes for Clover Adventure and how to redeem them.

If you're searching for some general promos that provide avatar rewards for all experiences, we've got the latest Roblox promo codes covered.

All Clover Adventure codes

The menu screen used to redeem Clover Adventure codes

(Image credit: AQ Verse)

The following Clover Adventure codes are currently active:

  • DEVILUNION – 10x Grimoire Spins, 10x Clan Spins, 10x Bloodline Spins, 10x Gems
  • TIME – 20x Grimoire Spins
  • THANKYOU2 – 20x Grimoire Spins, 20x Clan Spins, 20x Bloodline Spins
  • SPINS1 – 15x Grimoire Spins, 15x Clan Spins, 15x Bloodline Spins
  • GRIMOIRE1 – 20x Grimoire Spins

There are currently a few Clover Adventure codes available, which all provide one or more types of free Spins while occasionally throwing in some Gems currency too. Bloodline and Clan Spins can be used for rerolls through the Bloodline menu option, while Grimoire Spins for a fresh grimoire are activated at any Grand Library.

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How to redeem Clover Adventure codes

An orange arrow indicating how to access the menu screen to redeem Clover Adventure codes

(Image credit: AQ Verse)

To redeem Clover Adventure codes, you need to hit the Menu button on the left of the screen to bring up a further set of options, and then tap the Settings icon. You'll see a CODES section on the next menu screen, so use the CODE text box to enter a promo then press REDEEM to collect the rewards.

You must join the AQ Verse group before you can redeem codes, however if you haven't done this already then a pop up will appear when you first try to redeem a promo so you can quickly join directly from the game. Codes for Clover Adventure are not case-sensitive, so you just need to use the correct spelling.

Expired Clover Adventure codes

  • THANKYOU – 10x Grimoire Spins, 10x Clan Spins, 10x Bloodline Spins, 10x Gems
  • BEAST – 20x Grimoire Spins
  • TOURNAMENT – 15x Gems, 15x Clan Spins
  • BONE – 20x Grimoire Spins
  • UPDATE3 – 10x Bloodline Spins
  • SEVERING – 15x Grimoire Spins
  • RELEASE

There are a number of expired Clover Adventure codes already, and this list is only going to grow with time as more drop off – so make sure you claim any active codes as soon as possible.

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Iain Wilson
Iain Wilson
Guides Editor

Iain originally joined Future in 2012 to write guides for CVG, PSM3, and Xbox World, before moving on to join GamesRadar in 2013 as Guides Editor. His words have also appeared in OPM, OXM, PC Gamer, GamesMaster, and SFX. He is better known to many as ‘Mr Trophy’, due to his slightly unhealthy obsession with amassing intangible PlayStation silverware, and he now has over 1,000 Platinum pots weighing down the shelves of his virtual award cabinet. He does not care for Xbox Achievements.

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